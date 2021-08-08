Prifysgol Banger University in Wales Celebrates 20 Years of Research on the Prince Madog

BANGOR, Wales一 A public university in Wales celebrated 20 years of research on the United Kingdom’s largest vessel in the education sector, the Prince Madog. The ship was built as a multi-purpose research platform along the British coastline and in the Irish or Celtic Sea. The ship is the United Kingdom’s only fully seagoing research vessel that focuses on the coastal seas, according to the July 20 press release from Prifysgol Banger University. “Research and teaching aboard the Prince Madog, the largest research vessel in the UK higher education sector, focusses on the vital coastal seas,” said Professor and Head of the School John Turner, in the press release. “These shallower seas are important for fishing, marine renewable energy, recreation, and tourism. The ship is capable of working in strong currents and most weather conditions and was custom built to undertake scientific surveys across the spectrum of marine science, from coastal waters to the shelf edge.”

