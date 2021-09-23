Questions and Answers

Question: “What is happening with the Jerry Boylan trial?”

Steve Smith, on the Log website

Answer: In a Sept. 9 email Thom Mrozek, director of media relations for the United States Attorney’s Office said that the trial is set for March 22, 2022.

The last major update about the Boylan trial was received on Feb. 23 from Mrozek, who said that Boylan was arraigned on Feb. 16 at which time he entered a not guilty plea to the charges of the indictment and was released on a $250,000 bond and that there would be a jury trial scheduled for March, 30 before United States District Judge George H. Wu in Los Angeles.

On Sept. 1 families of the Conception, fire victims filed a lawsuit against the United States Coast Guard for allowing the tour boat to operate with faulty electrical and safety systems.

The lawsuit was filed in the federal court for the Central District of California on Sept. 1 and faults the Coast Guard for setting the stage for the 2019 tragedy.

The boat had recently passed the agency’s safety inspection less than a year before the fire. The lawsuit faults the Coast Guard for not properly enforcing its own rules.