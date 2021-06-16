Reader Questions and Answers

Q: RE: “Pirate Days Coming to San Diego, May 19-20”

I would love to know when this is happening again. Also, is this here all the time in San Diego? I would love to take my grandchildren.

Lucy

A: The Maritime Museum of San Diego will not be hosting Pirate Days this year. Pirate Days is a two-day annual event hosted by the Maritime Museum that features activities such as costume contests, carnival games, cannon firings, sword fights, appearances by mermaids, and a scavenger hunt for pirate treasure.

Theresa Smullen, the director of marketing for the museum, said Pirate Days could possibly return in the future. She said with COVID-19 it has been a very challenging year as all events were canceled in 2020 and they are just now gearing up to reactivate event programming.

The next event on the docket for the museum is a July 4 dinner and evening cruise. The event includes a dinner ashore or on an evening bay cruise and viewing of fireworks over San Diego Bay. Each includes general admission to tour the Maritime Museum of San Diego’s historical vessels and open exhibits.

Details on all upcoming events are posted on the museum’s website at sdmaritime.org/visit/public-events/.

The museum is open on a daily basis and features exhibits, historic ships, and tours. For more information and tickets visit sdmaritime.org/visit/museum-admission/. The museum has also resumed its Naval History Tours on weekends aboard the restored PCF 816 Swift Boat. More information and tickets can be found at sdmaritime.org/visit/on-the-water-adventures/pcf-816-swift-boat-tour/.

The museum is expected to resume its “Boarded! A Pirate Adventure,” an interactive show that puts visitors in the middle of the pirate action, later this year or next year.