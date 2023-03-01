Registration for the 2023 Sailing Convention for Women Opens Today

NEWPORT BEACH— The premier Sailing Convention for Women is back with full sails and expanded learning opportunities. April 1 marks the 33rd annual convention. The convention features an all-day series of on-the-water instruction and shore-based workshops for beginners to experienced women sailors.

The Bahia Corinthian Yacht Club (BCYC) is the hosting venue once again for the 29th year. Located on the water in beautiful Corona del Mar, California, Newport Harbor, the venue is very fitting, with plenty of space for visiting boats and enthusiastic sailors.

The day will take place from 8 a.m.- 8 p.m., starting with a breakfast to fuel the morning instruction and workshop sessions. A buffet lunch will launch sailors into an afternoon of continued learning opportunities, followed by a happy hour. The day will finish with a fresh dinner while attendees spend time with other women. The evening will feature raffle prizes for attendees. In addition, guest speaker Capt. Marie Rogers will share stories of inspiration and passion for sailing during this time.

Workshops include Suddenly Singlehanded, Steer with the Sails, Intro to AIS, Avoid Mistakes & Mayhem, Prepare for Passage Making, Catamaran Cruising, Welcome Aboard, Nighttime Navigation, Weather, Race/Crew to Hawaii, Basic Navigation, Docking, three levels of on-the-water sailing instruction, and more.

“The Convention gives women an opportunity to meet other women, sailors, discuss options for cruising, racing and recreational sailing, and find out about women’s sailing organizations in their area, as well as instructional programs available,” described by founder and producer Gail Hine. “We have something meaningful for everyone,” one attendee claimed, “The energy level and networking opportunity at this convention is amazing!”

Capt. Marie Rogers was the second woman in 118 years, the second black person, and the first black woman to se­rve as commodore at the historic Los Angeles Yacht Club (LAYC). In 2019 Rogers stood alone on the west coast and most of the nation as a black woman at the helm of a major club. Rogers races avidly— she raced the 50th Transpac with 72 other monohulls and six multihulls. Rogers also participates close to home on her J 29, Rush Street, and does coastal racing on Marie, a Nelson Marek 55 she shares with her husband, Bill. Rogers is eager to share sailing and sees teaching sailing “not as a job, but a calling.”

The convention registration fee is open from March 1 -26 and is $270. It includes workshops, breakfast, lunch, dinner, souvenirs, raffle prize tickets, and session handouts. Late registration is from March 27- April 1 and is $290. Prepaid registrations are required as space is limited to approximately 225.

For more information on the convention, contact Gail Hine at gail@sailingconventionforwomen.com.

For more information, visit www.sailingconventionforwomen.com.