“Renew Newport” Launches Inaugural Volunteer Day

NEWPORT BEACH— Renew Newport kicked off the first “Love Newport Beach Volunteer Day” on Oct. 15. The event is supported by more than 25 businesses, non-profits, and faith-based organizations. Volunteers will be paired with more than 30 projects throughout the city. There will be several ways for individuals and families to participate. At 8 a.m., volunteers will meet up at City Hall, 100 Civic Center Drive, for breakfast and a kick-off celebration before projects begin at 9 a.m. Projects will end at 12 p.m., and several restaurants throughout the city will offer discounts to volunteers wearing event tee-shirts. The event is part of a bigger initiative started by Newport Beach Mayor Kevin Muldoon and Trellis International to improve and engage the city and the community. “I’m very excited for Renew Newport’s first volunteer day on October 15, and I encourage everyone to participate,” Muldoon said. “It’s a great way to be more engaged with your community, to renew relationships with your neighbors, and contribute to the renewal of Newport Beach.” Walk-up volunteers are welcome, but participants are encouraged to sign up before; participants can sign up to volunteer at http://www.renewnewport.com.

