SAN DIEGO一 San Diego Bay Parade of Lights celebrates 50 years this year. The time-honored tradition has seen thousands of boats over the years decked out in their holiday best with holiday lights befitting the various themes. Themes have ranged from “Arrgh! A Pirate’s Christmas” depicted above to “Comic-Con on the Bay” in honor of Comic-Con’s 50th anniversary in 2019. The tradition that started in 1969 has drawn more than 100,000 residents and visitors to the shoreline of San Diego Bay to watch approximately 80 boats traverse the waters in their best holiday lights. The pirate theme marked the 46th anniversary of the event. “The San Diego Bay Parade of Lights gives boat enthusiasts and owners an opportunity to demonstrate their creativity in a fun way and we can’t wait to see what they come up with to celebrate a pirate’s Christmas this year,” said Parade Chairman Larry Baumann in a 2017 announcement from San Diego Bay Parade of Lights. “I’m sure the thousands of spectators who visit the bay to view the dazzling lighted boats will get a kick out of this year’s theme.” The parade continues to make its way around San Diego Bay in the middle of December to celebrate the holidays and this year’s theme is Twelve Days of Christmas.

