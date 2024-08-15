San Diego Rod and Reel Club: A Deep-Sea Community

SAN DIEGO — The San Diego Rod and Reel Club has been the cornerstone for anglers seeking camaraderie, knowledge and thrilling competitions for over four decades. As Southern California’s premier non-profit fishing club, it offers a unique blend of social gatherings, educational opportunities and exciting tournaments.

At the heart of the club is a shared passion for fishing. Members come from all walks of life, united by a shared love of the sea and the thrill of the catch. The club’s monthly meetings are more than just gatherings; they are informative and entertaining events featuring guest speakers who are experts in saltwater sportfishing. Everyone can benefit from the wealth of knowledge shared at these meetings, from seasoned professionals to aspiring anglers.

Beyond the educational aspect, the San Diego Rod and Reel Club is renowned for its thrilling tournaments. Anglers compete for cash prizes, bragging rights and the titles of Angler of the Year and Skipper of the Year. The club’s calendar is packed with events catering to various fishing preferences. Whether you’re an offshore enthusiast or prefer the calm waters of the bay, there’s a tournament for you.

One of the club’s most anticipated events is the annual Big Fish Tournament, scheduled for Aug. 24, which benefits “We Take Kids Fishing.” Anglers will compete for top honors and the chance to claim a substantial cash prize. The tournament, kicking off at 12:01 a.m., concludes with weigh-ins at Dana Landing in Mission Bay, Marlin Club on Shelter Island and Oceanside Harbor.

The tournament offers $6,750 in cash prizes, with an additional $2,340 in rod-and-reel combos for first- and second-place category winners. These prize amounts are based on 50 paid participants. Anglers also can participate in three optional side pots: Tuna (best three), Yellowtail/Dorado (best three) and Barracuda, Bass, Bonito, Halibut (best three). The entry fee is $150, with early-bird entries receiving a free raffle ticket for an overnight trip valued at $375. A mandatory captains’ meeting will take place from 5 to 7 p.m. Aug. 23 at either The Wave near the Shelter Island boat ramp or the Oceanside Harbor IGFA Weigh Station.

Following the conclusion of the tournament, the Big Fish Banquet will take place at noon Aug. 25 at the Portuguese Hall, 2818 Avenida De Portugal, San Diego. The cash prizes will be awarded to the top two heaviest fish in both the Offshore (Tuna, Yellowtail, Dorado) and Inshore (Sand Bass, Calico Bass, Spotted Bay Bass, Halibut, White Sea Bass, Bonito and Barracuda) categories. All participants must adhere to applicable California and Mexico fishing regulations.

The San Diego Rod and Reel Club is more than just a fishing club also emphasizes family involvement, welcoming anglers of all ages to participate in its activities.

If you’re passionate about fishing and looking to connect with like-minded individuals, the San Diego Rod and Reel Club is the perfect place for you. Whether you’re a seasoned pro or just starting out, you’ll find a warm welcome and a wealth of opportunities to enhance your fishing experience.

The club meets on the first Thursday of every month, with a social hour starting at 6 p.m. followed by the meeting at 7 p.m. To learn more about the San Diego Rod and Reel Club and its upcoming events, please visit https://www.sandiegorodandreelclub.com.