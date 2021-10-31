San Diego Will Host the 20th-Anniversary of Fleet Week

SAN DIEGO- San Diego will be hosting the 20th-anniversary of Fleet Week, a celebration to honor the men and women of the military through public events that will entertain, support, and thank our heroes. The celebration is a week-long and starts on Nov. 4 with the San Diego Fleet Week Foundation 20th Anniversary Celebration (invite only) and Student Stem Days and Innovation Zone Nov. 4 and 5. Nov. 7 is Military Family Day, Nov. 8 is the Fleet Week San Diego Military Advisory Council (SDMAC) Breakfast, Nov. 9 is the Enlisted Recognition Luncheon, and finally Nov. 11 is the Fleet Week Foundation Veteran’s Day Boat Parade. The parade can be watched from Shelter Island, Harbor Island, the Embarcadero, and Coronado. Prizes will be rewarded to decorated boats for the following themes: U.S. Army, U.S. Navy, U.S. Air Force, U.S. Marine Corps, U.S. Coast Guard, and best decorated patriotic boats.

If you have a boat and wish to participate in the parade, visit https://fleetweeksandiego.org/.