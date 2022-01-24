San Mateo County Harbor District’s Master Plan is Open for Public Comment

SAN MATEO COUNTY— Last month, the San Mateo County Harbor District conducted its fourth public workshop to review its upcoming Master Plan. This document will guide the agency’s priorities and projects for the foreseeable future.

The document serves as an overarching umbrella that assesses the Harbor District’s facilities, assets, current and future risks. A vital element is the plan’s prioritization of the Harbor District’s capital projects, ranking them with various criteria, including cost, facility conditions, funding status, user value, and exposure to rising sea levels.

Harbor General Manager Jim Pruett said the district would start pushing the drafted plan through its social media channels and printed notices at Pillar Point Harbor and Oyster Point Marina to maximize public feedback. Pruett also recommended the deadline to submit feedback be extended at least 30 days from its initial Jan. 4, date, and possibly up to 60 days.

The workshop held in mid-December was another step in the months-long process to draft and review the Master Plan. Dudek, an environmental consulting firm, formally started the process with the Harbor.

Dudek Principal Matt Valerio said that Johnson Pier expansion and the fuel dock upgrades are rated as the highest prioritized projects for the district. In addition, Tier One projects hold the plans to redo the tenant row restrooms, bolster shoreline rock slope protection, and improve Johnson Pier’s support beams.

In addition, the plan also assesses Pillar Point Harbor’s susceptibility and opportunities to deal with coastal hazards. However, some public members said the plan didn’t comprehensively address how specific projects will be fortified against sea-level rise.

The full master plan can be found on the San Mateo County website.