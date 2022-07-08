Santa Barbara City Council Declares Stage Two Water Shortage Alert

SANTA BARBARA— On June 21, the Santa Barbara City Council declared a Stage Two Water Shortage Alert in response to statewide requirements for additional action during the statewide drought. The city now requires that water hoses be equipped with an automatic shut-off nozzle when in use. The city has prohibited irrigation practices between 8 a.m.-6 p.m. and is now banning the hosing down of sidewalks or other hard-surfaced areas with potable water. In addition, there is a statewide ban on potable irrigation of non-functional turfgrass at commercial, industrial, and institutional sites. City officials are confident that the city will continue to have a good water outlook due to the city’s current practices. For more information, see the City of Santa Barbara website at https://bit.ly/3bCLP2w.

