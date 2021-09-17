Santa Barbara Hosts California Wine Festival Sept. 24-25

SANTA BARBARA一 Voted one of the top ten best festivals in the United States, the California Wine Festival will make a comeback in Santa Barbara on Sept. 24 and 25.

The two-day event will start on Friday, Sept. 24 at 6:30 p.m. at the Chase Palm Park Carousel House with Sunset Rare and Reserve Tasting.

Tickets include the selection of wines and food samples along with an 18-ounce keepsake wine glass.

The first event will feature limited reserve-level wines matched with appetizers from top local chefs, artisan cheeses, fresh fruits, and olive oils. Guests will also enjoy live music under the stars.

The second day is the Beachside Wine Festival, starting at 1 p.m. at Chase Palm Park Field along the ocean.

This is the signature event of the festival and will have hundreds of wines, regional craft brews, and a variety of foods including artisanal cheeses, bread, olive oil, and chocolates. There will be a live band throughout the day.

The event was founded in 2004 and is one of the largest outdoor wine festivals in the state.

It was voted one of the top ten best wine festivals in the United States by America’s Best and Top Ten.

This year’s festival will benefit the Foodbank of Santa Barbara County. For tickets or more information visit, https://bit.ly/2XeLbRI.