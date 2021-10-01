Santa Barbara Lobster Fest

SANTA BARBARA一 Celebrate the opening of the California Spiny Lobsters season by joining Get Hooked for food, drink, music, and live lobster for purchase. All proceeds will be donated to Commercial Fishermen of Santa Barbara, a non-profit organization that focuses on local fishing community resilience and effective efforts to provide healthy, high-quality seafood to local and global markets; ensure the economic and biological sustainability of fisheries; maintain California’s fishing heritage. The event will be held on the Maritime Museum’s outdoor front patio on Oct. 23 from 1-4 p.m. American Idol contestant, Jackson Gillies will provide live music. The event is sponsored by Get Hooked, a seafood delivery service based in Santa Barbara. To avoid lines and maintain COVID-19 safety, purchase tickets in advance; it is also encouraged to purchase food, drink, and lobster tickets in advance. On arrival at the event, participants will receive tickets for the food, drink, and lobster items they purchased, which can be exchanged as payment. Tickets are available online at the Eventbrite website at https://bit.ly/3zLPdOM. In addition, get a $15 coupon for tickets by signing up for a subscription to Get Hooked’s local seafood delivery by Oct. 23. For more information, see the Get Hooked website at gethookedseafood.com.

