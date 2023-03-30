Santa Barbara Maritime Museum Hosts Harborside Special Event

SANTA BARBARA— The Santa Barbara Maritime Museum (SBMM) is partnering with Anchor Rose restaurant to develop a series of collaborative harborside movie screenings and special events. The first will launch a new book, “All Hands on Deck: A Modern Day High-Seas Adventure to the Far Side of the World,” on April 29 at 4:30 p.m., with a unique experience. All Hands on Deck will include a reception on the Waterfront Center’s patio, a presentation based on author Will Sofrin’s book, an optional 18th- century-themed dinner, and a complete screening of the classic movie “Master and Commander: The Far Side of the World,” a film that many consider being one of the best sailing pictures of all time.

In the late 1990s, Patrick O’Brian’s bestselling historical novels inspired the film “Master & Commander: The Far Side of the World.” But, while director Peter Weir and stars Russell Crowe and Paul Bettany were signed on, there was one problem: Rose, the replica eighteenth-century British warship that the filmmakers purchased to serve as the HMS Surprise, was in Newport, Rhode Island, two oceans and thousands of miles away from Hollywood. It’s a story of reinvention, hard work on the high seas, love, and survival. The crew of the Rose effectively went back in time, bringing the old ways of a forgotten world to life while barely living to tell the tale.

The unique book launch for “All Hands on Deck: A Modern-Day High Seas Adventure to the Far Side of the World“ will include a meet-the-author and book-signing reception with a complimentary rum cocktail on the Waterfront Center’s patio, a presentation by the author, an optional British navy inspired dinner, and a complete screening of the award-winning film, “Master and Commander: The Far Side of the World”— in honor of the 20th anniversary of its release.

This book launch, presentation, and film screening is for everyone who loves reading, sailing, naval history, tall ships, food, and movies or has dreamt about sailing the world on a tall ship.

For more information, please visit https://sbmm.org/.