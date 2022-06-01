Schock Boats Expands to San Diego

Sales and Service Teams Poised to Create More Memories on the Water

SAN DIEGO⸺ With over 75 years of service to the Newport Beach boating community, Schock Boats is launching in San Diego, bringing its family-owned business values and customer care to the area.

Schock Boats has one of the largest inventories of new and used Grady-White fishing boats and Jeanneau Outboard Powerboats in all of California.

Invincible Catamarans and HCB Center Console Yachts are their newest addition to the product line featuring the largest and finest quality center console boats in the industry. Now open is the newest Schock Boats office.

located at 2700 Shelter Island Drive at Intrepid Boat Works, with convenient access to area boating and fishing destinations.

Joining Schock Boats in the San Diego expansion is Tracy Feinberg, a local yacht sales professional serving the San Diego boating community for more than 20 years.

Tracey’s extensive history and knowledge of the marine industry of Southern California will extend the Schock Boats vision to provide the highest quality services to their San Diego clients. Schock Boats – Putting families and boats together for over 75 years.

For more information, contact Ruth Schock at (562) 673-1941, or Tracey Feinberg at (619) 880-8892; Schockboats.com.

About Schock Boats

W.D. “Bill” Schock started building Schock Sailboats in Newport Beach, California in 1946. Enjoying much success as a boat builder, he expanded his production to a facility in Santa Ana while allowing the business of sales and service to remain in Newport Beach in the Cannery Village. Today, Steve and Ruth Schock operate Schock Boats at their Showroom and Service Boat Yard located in Huntington Harbour. The Schock Boats Showroom is located on Pacific Coast Highway between Peter’s Landing and the Simple Green building. The Service Department has their own location, next to West Coast Trailer on Container Lane.v