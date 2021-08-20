SCYA Celebrates 100 Years by Expanding Women’s Boating Event

The 31st annual event will be held at Marina del Rey’s Santa Monica Windjammers Yacht Club and the California Yacht Club.

SEAL BEACH一 The Southern California Yachting Association turns 100 years old this year and to celebrate the association will be expanding the 31st SCYA Women’s Boating Event into a two-day event, Sept. 18 and 19 split between the California Yacht Club and Santa Monica Windjammers Yacht Club.

The event will have 25 workshops for sailing and powerboating for women in all skill levels and for juniors between the ages of 9 and 17.

The event will start at 9 a.m. each day and end at 4:30 p.m. with networking events later in the day.

On Sept. 18 boaters will head out to a chosen destination to work on coastal piloting, anchoring, cruise meal planning, dinghy handling, swimming, and kicking back.

Juniors will have a full-day workshop of Match Racing, teams of three will swap boats throughout the day and learn techniques, rules, and skills for match racing on Santana 20s.

The event this year will also focus on networking, the big events will be a Saturday night dinner with keynote speaker Captain Debbie Huntsman, president of the National Women’s Sailing Association, and a party held on Sunday with speaker Rosalie Green who was sailing on the Green Dragon in the Sea of Cortez in 2020 when a storm hit and Green and her husband had to be rescued.

On Saturday night after the workshops, participants will have a no-host-bar cocktail hour followed by a sit-down dinner at Santa Monica Windjammers Yacht Club where they will hear from Huntsman.

The talk will be followed by live music to wrap up the night. Sunday will look fairly similar but will end at the California Yacht Club.

Registration for the event is open, there are options to attend the full weekend or pick and choose events, to learn more or register see https://www.scya.events/womens-event/.