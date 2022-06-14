Channel Islands Harbor summer concert series will run Saturdays throughout the summer. Shutterstock image.

Sea Summer Concert Series

Jordan B DarlingJune 14, 2022

CHANNEL ISLANDS⸺ Channel Islands Harbor announced the dates for their summer concert series. The series will start July 9 and run every Saturday through Sept. 3 from 4-6 p.m. in Harbor View Park, located off Harbor Boulevard just south of Marine Emporium Landing (3600 Harbor Blvd. Oxnard, CA 93035). The series will feature a wide variety of genres, including jazz, rock, folk, pop, country, and blues. There is free parking available at the park and along the street. Viewers are encouraged to bring blankets, lawn chairs, and picnic dinners to enjoy during the concert.

 

See the full Sea Summer Concert Series lineup below:

 

Date

 Artist Genre(s)
July 9 Psychedelic Summer Woodstock Era Tribute Band
July 16 Unkle Monkey Band Reggae
July 23 Sean Wiggins Country
July 30 Decadent Decades A tribute to 7 decades of Top 40 Music
August 6 Teresa Russell Blues & Rock
August 13 In Contempt Band Soul, R&B, Motown from 60’s to present
August 20 Nautical Thrust Yacht Rock
August 27 Ray Jaurique & The Uptown Brothers Blues
Sept. 3 Ignition Band Classic Rock

 

 

For more information on Concerts by the Sea or the Channel Islands Harbor, visit www.channelislandsharbor.org.

