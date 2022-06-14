CHANNEL ISLANDS⸺ Channel Islands Harbor announced the dates for their summer concert series. The series will start July 9 and run every Saturday through Sept. 3 from 4-6 p.m. in Harbor View Park, located off Harbor Boulevard just south of Marine Emporium Landing (3600 Harbor Blvd. Oxnard, CA 93035). The series will feature a wide variety of genres, including jazz, rock, folk, pop, country, and blues. There is free parking available at the park and along the street. Viewers are encouraged to bring blankets, lawn chairs, and picnic dinners to enjoy during the concert.

See the full Sea Summer Concert Series lineup below:

For more information on Concerts by the Sea or the Channel Islands Harbor, visit www.channelislandsharbor.org.