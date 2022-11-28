Sea Tow Opens 2023 Life Jacket Loaner Program Grant Application

The Sea Tow Foundation announced the opening of its Life Jacket Loaner Program Grant Application for the summer of 2023 boating season. Anyone devoted to boating and saving lives through life jacket use can now apply to host a life jacket loaner station or restock an existing one.

The Life Jacket Loaner Program grants are available to clubs, organizations, municipalities, and businesses throughout the U.S. These grants provide limited quantities of life jackets and/or loaner stand-building kits to create life jacket loaner stations or to replenish existing ones. They can be placed in your local area, making them available to boaters who want to borrow life jackets for the day.

The 2023 boating season application opened on Nov. 1 and goes through Feb. 1, 2023. Organizations, businesses, agencies, and individuals can apply here.

To develop an effective Life Jacket Loaner program, Sea Tow recommends that organizations consider working with partners, finding future funding, choosing a good location, and publicity. Please visit the Creating a Successful Life Jacket Loaner Program blog for more information. You can also find examples of successful loaner programs on the Sea Tow Loaner Station Spotlight page.