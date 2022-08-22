Seaside Street Painters & Art Vendors Line the Waterfront for 14th Annual Summer Festival at Ventura Harbor Village

VENTURA— The 14th Annual Ventura Art & Street Painting Festival, benefitting FOOD Share of Ventura County and the Boys and Girls Club of Greater Ventura, returns to Ventura Harbor Village Sept.10-11, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. The event allows artists to showcase their work in the artist’s vendor festival near Fisherman’s Memorial between Andria’s Seafood Restaurant and Market and Brophy Bros Clam Bar and Restaurant. There will be vendor art booths and street painters who will utilize the sidewalks to create chalk murals. Kids will have a chance to join in the art in the Children’s Chalk Area operated by The Boys and Girls Club of Ventura County. For $10, kids get a small box of chalk and a sidewalk square where they can create their own colorful work of art. “Ventura Art & Street Painting Festival provides festival-goers with a rare chance to see the artists working outside of their studio,” said Barbara Hinton, Executive Director of the Ventura Art & Street Painting Festival, in an Aug. 8 press release. “The street painters are working in real time right before your very eyes.” The event will feature local female artists Karen Eden on Sept. 11, 12 -3 p.m., and Lynnzee Fraye on Sept. 12 from 12-3 p.m., who will perform live on the waterfront Promenade stage. Plus, catch additional entertainment each evening at Ventura Harbor Village restaurants. For more information, see venturaartfestival.com.

