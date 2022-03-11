SeaWorld Releases Sea Lion That Wandered onto Freeway

SAN DIEGO一 A sea lion that found its way onto a California highway in January was released on Feb. 9. The sea lion was found wandering State Route 94 in San Diego on Jan. 7, more than eight miles away from the ocean, when the SeaWorld San Diego Rescue Team captured it. The sea lion underwent a month-long rehabilitation process. “Everyone was in agreement that since he was in great shape and since he was exhibiting normal sea lion behavior, the decision was made to return him,” Eric Otjen, head of SeaWorld San Diego’s Rescue Team, told The Hill. “It’s pretty much the best part of the job.” Before being released, the sea lion was given a tag on its flipper for future identification.

Share This:

































