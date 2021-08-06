SeaWorld San Diego and Hubbs-SeaWorld Research Institute Live Track Two Guadalupe Fur Seals

SAN DIEGO一 Two Guadalupe fur seals were released back into the Pacific Ocean last month and for the next three to four months the seals will be tracked using transmitters, to collect data and provide information on the seal’s habits and location. According to a July 19 press release from SeaWorld, the Hubbs-SeaWorld Research Institute has tracked the animals south into waters off Northern Baja, one of the seals is midway between Ensenada and the outer continental shield and the other is moving towards the edge of the continental shelf just south of Ensenada. One of the seals was found on Camp Pendleton’s white beach on Jan. 30 and appeared to be emaciated, lethargic, and had bald spots across its body. After more testing, they found two broken femurs, a broken rib, and a four-inch-long sting ray spine lodged in her nasal passage, according to the press release. Seals normally take three to four months to recover before they are released but they held her for over five months because of her injuries.

