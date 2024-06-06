Set Sail for Adventure at the San Diego International Boat Show

SAN DIEGO— The 2024 San Diego International Boat Show (SDIBS) sets anchor from June 20-23, offering a one-stop shop for everything nautical. This premier maritime event promises an unforgettable experience, whether you’re a seasoned boater looking for the latest innovations or someone dreaming of setting sail for the first time.

Dubbed San Diego’s “Grand Maritime Event,” SDIBS is more than just a boat show. It’s a community that celebrates the city’s rich boating heritage, while offering a glimpse into the future of the maritime industry. Over 30 builders and brokerages will showcase an impressive array of vessels, from sleek luxury yachts to practical fishing boats. More than 150 vessels will be on display, inviting attendees to step aboard and experience the thrill of life on the water firsthand.

Experienced boaters will find SDIBS to be a prime opportunity to explore the latest trends and technologies. Over 75 on-land exhibitors will be on hand, showcasing everything from cutting-edge navigation systems and top-of-the-line fishing gear to the most stylish marine apparel. This is your chance to connect with industry experts, discover the newest boating equipment and upgrade your vessel for the season ahead.

If you’ve always dreamed of owning a boat but aren’t sure where to start, SDIBS is the perfect place to begin your nautical journey. With an array of boats on display and representatives from various dealerships available to answer questions, you can study your options in one convenient location. Educational seminars and workshops, designed to empower and inform, will also be offered, providing valuable insights into boat ownership, from financing and insurance to maintenance and safety tips.

SDIBS is a hub of maritime activities, not just boats. Enjoy live demonstrations, witness alluring displays of nautical craftsmanship and immerse yourself in the rich history of boating in San Diego. Food vendors will be on-site, offering delicious refreshments and there will be a plethora of activities to keep the whole family engaged and excited.

Early bird pricing for general admission is $20 and VIP tickets offer exclusive perks for a truly special day.

Take your chance to set sail for adventure at the San Diego International Boat Show. For more information and to purchase tickets, visit the SDIBS website at https://www.sdibs.com/.