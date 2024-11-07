Shelter Island Boat Launch Repairs Set to Begin: Why Maintenance Matters for Boaters

SAN DIEGO — The Shelter Island Boat Launch Ramp in San Diego has long been a vital access point for boaters looking to explore the local waters. Since it is one of the busiest ramps in Southern California, its upkeep is crucial to ensuring safe and efficient use. The Port of San Diego is preparing to begin significant repair work on the west side of the ramp, with construction expected to start in December or January and completion slated for early spring. While these repairs may be a slight inconvenience to the boating community, the importance of maintaining a functional and safe boat ramp far outweighs the temporary disruption.

Boat ramps, such as the Shelter Island Launch Ramp, allow vessels of various sizes to be launched and retrieved safely and efficiently, making them a key infrastructure for both recreational and commercial boaters. The ramp’s design includes floating docks, which enable boaters to secure their vessels while they prepare for launch or retrieve their boats after a day on the water.

Maintaining their functionality is crucial to the boating experience. When properly maintained, boat ramps ensure smooth operations, preventing accidents or damage during launching or retrieval.

“Steps have been taken to ensure that the new floating dock and other repairs will prevent similar issues in the future,” said Ernesto Medina, Chief Engineer at the Port of San Diego. “The upgraded design includes a significant improvement to the materials used to fill the gap between concrete breakwater panels. Previously, a filter fabric was used, but it eventually failed, allowing sand to migrate from the adjacent beach to the launch basin. In the new design, a neoprene sleeve has been introduced to effectively prevent sand migration, offering a more durable and reliable solution that will better protect the dock and basin from similar issues over time.”

Like any piece of infrastructure exposed to the elements, boat ramps are susceptible to wear and tear over time. The Shelter Island Boat Launch is no exception. In June 2023, significant damage to the west floating dock was discovered. The primary cause of this damage was sand accumulation beneath the dock, which caused the dock to bottom out at low tide, compromising its structural integrity and leading to its closure for public safety.

This kind of deterioration is not uncommon for coastal facilities.

According to Medina, the sand removal process is being managed with strict adherence to environmental guidelines, with a focus on protecting the eelgrass in the launch basin. Specific requirements and a dedicated construction management team are in place to ensure compliance with all conditions outlined in the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers permit.

To safeguard these sensitive habitats, sand removal operations are designed to minimize any disruption to the eelgrass beds. One key restriction mandates that no sand removal equipment can be used directly within the basin. Equipment will be staged outside the west wall of the facility and will reach into the basin to remove excess sand without directly impacting the eelgrass. Any alternative methods proposed by the contractor must align with environmental regulations and maintain minimal impact on the eelgrass. The Port plans to work closely with the contractor throughout the project to ensure that the existing eelgrass beds remain protected.

In the case of the Shelter Island ramp, gaps in the western wall of the facility had widened more than anticipated, allowing for excess sand migration into the launch basin. Additionally, filter fabric designed to prevent sand migration had deteriorated faster than expected, likely exacerbated by strong winter storms in the region. These unforeseen issues were not accounted for during the facility’s design and construction, highlighting the need for regular inspections and proactive maintenance.

While repairs may cause temporary closures or limitations, they prevent more severe problems from arising in the future.

“We are actively working to minimize disruption to boaters during the repair process,” said Medina. “While construction is underway, the east side of the basin remains open, ensuring boaters can still access the facility. With the new dock currently being fabricated and delivery expected in early 2025, we are on track to complete the project well before the busy summer boating season. This approach allows us to improve the facility without impacting peak boating times, so boaters can look forward to a fully operational and enhanced experience next summer.”

The Shelter Island Boat Launch serves thousands of boaters each year, making it essential that the ramp remains safe and operational. Delaying maintenance could result in larger-scale failures, leading to longer closures and more extensive — and expensive — repairs down the line. By scheduling the current repair work for the slow season, when boating activity is reduced, the Port of San Diego is minimizing disruption to the community while ensuring that the ramp is ready for the busy spring and summer months.

One of the primary challenges in repairing the Shelter Island Boat Launch has been navigating the required permits from various regulatory bodies. The Port needed approval from the USACE for sand removal, as well as permits under the California Environmental Quality Act (CEQA) to ensure compliance with state environmental regulations.

The USACE permit, which was granted in spring 2024, includes specific conditions to protect local marine life, particularly eelgrass, which is prevalent in the launch basin. Eelgrass is a critical habitat for many marine species, and the sand removal process must be conducted carefully to minimize disturbance to this sensitive ecosystem. As a result, no sand removal equipment is allowed within the basin itself, adding another layer of complexity to the project.

Once the necessary permits were secured, the Port moved forward with the engineering design process, which was completed in June 2024. Construction documents were issued in July, and by August, bids for the repair work were received. At the October 2024 meeting, the Board of Port Commissioners approved a $386,775 construction contract with Harbour Construction Company to complete the necessary repairs.

The work will involve removing approximately 250 cubic yards of sand from the launch basin, installing neoprene sleeves to cover the gaps in the seawall, removing the damaged dock, and installing a new, custom-designed floating dock. The total cost of repairs, including soft costs and contingencies, is estimated to be nearly $717,000.

Repair work is expected to begin by the end of this year or in January 2025, with completion anticipated within 90 days of the new dock’s delivery. During this time, the east side floating dock will remain open and accessible to boaters, minimizing the impact on the community.

“Once repairs are completed, boaters can look forward to the full availability of the west side floating docks and reduced waiting times for launching and retrieving vessels, particularly during the busy summer boating season,” said Medina. “Additionally, the upgraded sand migration prevention measures will enhance the long-term functionality and durability of the docks, providing an enjoyable environment for all boaters.”

For more information, please visit https://www.portofsandiego.org/.