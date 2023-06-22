SoCal Firework Displays that will Blow you Away this Fourth of July

SOUTHERN CALIFORNIA— Independence Day is waiting behind this June gloom to bring Southern California a dazzling light display that will sparkle across the waters. Here is a guide from San Diego to Santa Barbara of all confirmed Fourth of July firework displays and all the information that will make the event easy for you to attend.

Santa Barbara

Santa Barbara Fourth of July Celebration

Location: Stearns Wharf

Time: 11 a.m. -9:20 p.m.

Information: The Santa Barbara Waterfront will be booming this Independence Day. The festivities will be capped off with a bang during an impressive 20-minute fireworks display, care of Garden State Fireworks, and sponsored by the City’s Waterfront Department. Fireworks will launch from West Beach starting at approximately 9 p.m. From 11 a.m. – 9 p.m., festive food and vendor booths, including Timbers Roadhouse, Tinkers Hot Dogs, Lidos Philly Cheese Steaks, and Bombazo’s burritos, will be serving up grub. Starting at 12 p.m., Brasscals will provide live music, face painting will begin at 2 p.m., and at 4 p.m., live music will be played by Area 51. For more information, please visit https://santabarbaraca.com/events/the-santa-barbara-fourth-of-july-celebration/.

73rd Annual John Olguin Firework Spectacular

Location: Cabrillo beach

Time: 9:15

Information: The 73rd John Olguin Spectacular Fireworks Show will take place over Cabrillo Beach at 9 p.m. on July 4. The public is welcome to attend this free and family-friendly spectacular display. The event is co-sponsored by the Cabrillo Beach Boosters and the Port of Los Angeles and is made possible by the generous support of private local businesses such as Cabrillo Marina. The show will last approximately 20 minutes. The John Olguin Fireworks Show is a popular event that attracts thousands of people to Cabrillo Beach each year. The best viewing locations are along Cabrillo Way, Cabrillo Beach Park, Block Field, Korean Friendship Bell at Angel’s Gate Park, and the Cabrillo Marina.

For more information, please visit the Cabrillo Beach Boosters website at www.cabrillobeachboosters.org/contact.

Redondo Beach

Riviera Village Fireworks Show

Location: Corner of Avenue & South Catalina Avenue, Redondo Beach

Time: 2:30 — 9:20 p.m.

Information: The Riviera Village Firework show will also include a concert featuring former members of the band Oingo Boingo.

Entertainment will begin at 2:30 p.m. with the band Feed the Kitty. Jeremy Buck will perform from 5— 6:30 p.m., an Oingo Boingo former member will play from approximately 7:30— 9 p.m., and fireworks will begin at 9:20 p.m. General admission is $40 for 21 and over guests, including entry into the beer garden. VIP tickets are $100 for 21 and over guests, including two complimentary drink tickets, a premium stage view, and access to the beer garden. For more information, please visit https://www.ticketsignup.io/TicketEvent/RivieraVillageFireworksShow.

Marina del Rey

4th Of July Fireworks Show

Location: Marina del Rey Marina

Time: 9 p.m.

Information: The fireworks show on July 4 starts at 9 p.m. and lasts 20 minutes. Plan to arrive as early as 1 p.m. and stay in the Marina to avoid traffic. View the show from nearly anywhere in Marina del Rey, Venice Pier, Playa Vista, and Dockweiler Beach. You can enjoy music synchronized to the show at the following locations:

Burton Chace Park— 13650 Mindanao Way

Fisherman’s Village— 13755 Fiji Way

A beach shuttle will run from 10 a.m.- 8 p.m., a water bus from 12- 11 p.m., and county parking lots will charge $13-$20. For more information, including street closures, visit marinadelrey.lacounty.gov or call (424) 526-7777.

Long Beach

Fourth of July Fireworks in Long Beach

Location: Queensway Bay

Time: 9 p.m.

Information: The main event on the Fourth of July is the spectacular fireworks show at Queensway Bay, sponsored by Visit Long Beach, the City of Long Beach, the Port of Long Beach, and Harbor Breeze Cruises. The free show can be seen all along the waterfront, with prime viewing points at Lions Lighthouse for Sight, Shoreline Village, Rainbow Harbor, and Marina Green. Harbor Breeze Cruises is offering ticketed viewing cruises at www.2seewhales.com.

Parking is available at various paid lots, including at the Aquarium of the Pacific, the Pike Outlets, the Long Beach Convention & Entertainment Center, and others. Spectators are encouraged to visit waterfront restaurants and shops before the show. For more information, please visit https://www.visitlongbeach.com/blog/4th-of-july-in-long-beach/.

Catalina Island

Catalina Island 4th of July Celebration

Location: Avalon Bay

Time: 9 p.m.

Information: The City of Avalon will begin celebrating July 4 on July 3, when the USC Marching Band will host a performance. The time of that event is TBD. This year’s theme is “A Green Island In a Blue Ocean.” A home and business decorating contest will take place, and participants can win prizes for Best Theme, Overall Decorations, and Most Patriotic. Judging begins at 10 a.m. Local bands will provide live music at the Wrigley Stage, and a golf cart parade will occur at 1 p.m. A dinghy parade will launch at 3:30 p.m. throughout Avalon Bay, and finally, the firework show will begin at 9 p.m. For more information, please visit https://www.lovecatalina.com/4th/.

Catalina Island 4th of July Celebration

Location: Two Harbors Isthmus Cove

Time: 9 p.m.

Information: Two Harbor’s Fourth of July events will take place from July 2-3. On July 2, the 36 Annual Children’s Festival will take place at Buffalo Park in Two Harbors, and crafts and activities for the kids will take place from 10 a.m.— 2 p.m. The 18th Annual Dinghy Parade will take place through the coves of the West End and will begin at 2 p.m. On July 3, a firework show will be displayed above Isthmus Cove at approximately 9 p.m. Guests in Avalon can catch a ride on the Cyclone power boat, which takes off from the Green Pleasure Pier. For more information, please visit https://www.lovecatalina.com/4th/.

Huntington Beach

Fireworks Over the Ocean

Location: Huntington Beach Pier

Time: 9 p.m.

Information: First launched in 1904, the Huntington Beach 4th of July celebration commemorated the arrival of the first electric passenger train linking the area with Long Beach and Los Angeles, bringing 50,000 people to the celebration. The firework display attracted more than 500,000 attendees 119 years later. Huntington Beach celebrates Independence Day starting June 30 with a Block Party on Main Street until the firework show on July 4. Pier seating is available for $28 a ticket. Alternatively, you can purchase preferred seating area tickets for $43, which gets you to your seat early and access to complimentary alcoholic beverages for those 21 years and older. For more information, please visit https://www.hb4thofjuly.org/.

Newport Beach

Independence Day on the Back Bay

Location: Newport Dunes Waterfront Resort & Marina

Time: 8 a.m.- 10 p.m.

Information: Newport Beach’s July 4 celebration will include a day full of festivities. The festive day will consist of the following:

Moe B’s Munchies – 9 a.m.— 7 p.m.

Water Sports Rentals – 10 a.m. — 5 p.m. (may close early to prepare for firework show)

The Inflatable Water Park – 10 a.m. — 5 p.m. (may close early to prepare for the firework show)

Food Trucks and Full Bars – 12 — 7:30 p.m.

Live entertainment featuring DJ yo-b1 – 3 — 5 p.m. – The Dreamboats (good ol’ rock ‘n roll) – 5 — 8 p.m.

Fireworks show co-sponsored by the City of Newport Beach – p.m.

It will be a day and evening full of family-friendly fun. Gates open at 8 a.m. $100 pre-paid, reserved parking is available for purchase. This reserved parking will be in our Main Lot located off Back Bay Drive. $50 day-of parking will be available on a first-come, first-served basis in our West Parking Lot. Please enter at N. Bayside Drive and Pacific Coast Highway. For more information, please visit https://www.newportdunes.com/event/independence-day-on-the-back-bay/.

Newport Harbor Fourth of July Old Glory Boat Parade

Location: Newport Beach harbor (Starting off Lido Isle)

Time: 1— 3:30 p.m.

Information: The American Legion Yacht Club in Newport Beach is setting sail around Newport Harbor for its annual Old Glory Boat Parade on July 4 at 1 p.m. This year’s theme is “Founding Fathers,” and entrants are encouraged to decorate their boats to celebrate this theme. Registration is free and available online through the American Legion Yacht Club website at www.alyc.com, where a map of the parade route, approximate viewing times, and more information is also available. Participants will compete for class awards such as Best Decorated, Finest Costumes, Most Creative, and the Commodore’s Award, with class winners to be announced at an Awards Banquet on Sunday, July 16, at 5:30 p.m. For more information, please visit www.alyc.com.

Laguna Beach

Laguna Beach 4th of July Celebration

Location: Monument Point at Heisler Park

Time: 9 p.m.

Information: The City fireworks show will originate from Monument Point at Heisler Park and begin at approximately 9 p.m. on July 4. Remember that parking meters and City parking lots are enforced on July 4.

Monument Point area will be closed all day on July 4. Additionally, at approximately 5 p.m., the location of Heisler Park from Myrtle Street to the Rockpile Beach stairs at Jasmine Street will be closed to the public to allow for fireworks preparation.

City Trolleys will operate under a modified schedule. The Coastal Route will run from 9:30 a.m. — 7 p.m., and the Canyon Route from 8:30 a.m. — 7 p.m. The regular trolley schedule will resume on July 5.

After the fireworks show, expect heavy traffic as many visitors will be leaving via Laguna Canyon Road and Coast Highway. Members of the Police Department will be conducting increased traffic control to facilitate the flow of vehicles out of town. For traffic and emergency updates, sign up for Nixle by texting 92651 to 888-777. For more information, please visit https://www.lagunabeachcity.net/Home/Components/News/News/527/13.

Dana Point

San Clemente

Fourth of July in San Clements

Location: San Clemente Municipal Pier

Time: 9 p.m.

Information: The Independence Day Firework Show in San Clemente will begin at 9 p.m. and will last for approximately 20 minutes. The end of the pier will be closed on July 3 at 12 p.m., and the entire pier will close on July 4 at 8 a.m. For more information, please visit san-clemente.org/events.

San Diego

Big Bay Boom Fireworks Show

Location: San Diego Bay

Time: 9 p.m.

Information: The Big Bay Boom Firework Show will display from four barges on the San Diego Bay starting at 9 p.m. Bring your lawn chairs or watch from your boat at any of these locations: Shelter Island, Harbor Island, North Embarcadero, Marina District, Coronado Ferry Landing, or on the water boating. You can listen to a musical simulcast at 9 p.m. on 101.5 KGB and watch the show live on Fox 5 (San Diego) or KTLA 5 (Los Angeles) from 8— 9:30 p.m. For more information, please visit https://bigbayboom.com/.

LA Jolla Light Drone Show

Location: La Jolla Bay

Time: 8:45— 9 p.m.

Information: La Jolla Shores and nearby Kellogg Park is a great place to picnic and enjoy the beach on July 4. It is recommended that you arrive very early to find parking and claim your spot for the day. In prior years until 2017, there were fireworks in La Jolla, but not recently. In 2023, the Las Jolla Beach & Tennis Club will offer a 15-minute light show using drones. This will be visible from the private beach club, La Jolla Shores Hotel, and Kellogg Park. For more information, please visit https://www.san-diego-beaches-and-adventures.com/san-diego-fireworks.html.

Legoland California

Legoland California Red, White, and Boom!

Time: 8:30 p.m.

Location: Legoland California

Information: Fireworks typically begin at 8:30 p.m. on July 4 for their unique Red, White, and BOOM! celebration. There are also fireworks on limited days throughout the year, including typically after Thanksgiving, around Christmas, and New Year’s Eve. View for free from some local businesses or spend the day at Legoland. The park is open on July 4. 1 Legoland Drive, Carlsbad. Call (760)-918-6346 for more information or visit https://www.legoland.com/california/things-to-do/seasonal-events/red-white-boom/.

SeaWorld Fireworks

SeaWorld San Diego Fireworks Show— Ignite!

Location: SeaWorld San Diego

Time: 8:50 p.m.

Information: In honor of Independence Day, guests will be patriotic when they witness a colorful fireworks display – free with admission to SeaWorld. This stunning mix of pyrotechnics is set to a triumphant musical score. This show will illuminate SeaWorld’s skyline and captivate guests with its spectacular display of colorful flames and twinkling sparks.

Come early and stay late for day-to-night excitement and new surprises this season, from the Adrenaline stunt show and bioluminescent musical experience of ElectroBlast to a lineup of live concerts at Bayside Amphitheater. Experience every fresh moment of entertainment along with familiar favorites like our Club Sea Glow DJ dance party, illuminating décor, and exhilarating street performances. And don’t end your night without looking up at Ignite, the spectacular fireworks that bring the brilliant colors of the sea to the skies above. For more information, please visit https://seaworld.com/san-diego/events/fourth-of-july-celebration/.