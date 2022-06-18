South Silver Strand Beach Parking Lot Reopened After Longtime Closure

CHANNEL ISLANDS– A driveway and parking lot providing better access to La Janelle Beach Park and South Silver Strand Beach in Ventura County reopened after closing for nearly five years. The driveway off Ocean Drive to the parking lot was closed to vehicle access in August 2017 after an increased number of off-road vehicles were driving on Silver Strand Beach, threatening the safety of children, families, and other beach users. The solution to restoring access was to install concrete bollards along the driveway and around the parking lot, which would prevent vehicles from entering the beach.

“Visitors and families shouldn’t have to feel threatened or be put in danger by off-road vehicle drivers who are illegally driving on the beach,” said Director Tripp in a press release from June 1. “Reopening the lot with the new bollards prevents vehicles on the beach and increases coastal access.”

In addition to the concrete bollards, the 21-space parking lot has been repaved and striped, and additional garbage cans have been placed for waste.

The driveway gate will be opened in the morning and closed at dusk. Parking overnight will not be permitted.