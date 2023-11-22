Southern California Holiday Boat Parades

Southern California is getting festive and decking the halls, and the hulls, with lights and decorations. Holiday boat parades are coming to town. Here is a list of parades celebrating the holidays from San Diego to Santa Barbara. Detailed information will include parade routes, time and durations and dates.

San Diego County

53rd Annual San Diego Bay Parade of Lights

Date: Dec. 10 and Dec. 17

Time: 5:30 p.m.

Details: The 53rd Annual San Diego Bay Parade of Lights offers the theme, “Christmas Traditions Around the World.” The free parades will continue for approximately two hours. The San Diego Bay Parade of Lights brings more than 150,000 San Diego residents and visitors together on the waterfront each year. The procession of 80 to 100 uniquely decorated boats has become one of the region’s iconic holiday events. The parade route starts at Shelter Island and travels west past Harbor Island, then south along the Embarcadero, Seaport Village, and Cesar Chavez Park before turning parallel with the Coronado Bridge to the west side of the bay. The parade then proceeds past the Coronado Ferry Landing to the finish line. Many comfortable waterfront viewpoints are along the route. Various prizes and awards will be presented to the best-decorated boats and those that best capture the parade’s theme. Viewing areas span across multiple areas of San Diego Bay. Prepare for traffic and parking ahead of time. Those interested in entering their boat in the parade can visit https://sdparadeoflights.org/join-the-parade/participant-info/ to access the signup form. Anyone with a boat can join, whether you have a small kayak or a large yacht. The entry fee for a boat is $75, and $100 after Dec. 2. Those interested in sponsoring the Parade of Lights, may contact Larry Baumann at 619-222-1181 or larry@balihairestaurant.com. For more information and parade details, visit sdparadeoflights.org.

Mission Bay Christmas Boat Parade of Lights

Date: Dec. 9

Time: 5:30 p.m.

Details: The Christmas Boat Parade of Lights is back for a festive, fun family parade on Mission Bay. Kick-off this holiday tradition with SeaWorld’s spectacular fireworks and enjoy the festive parade from a designated spectator viewing area. Enjoy holiday-themed Mission Bay hospitality, including food and beverage service, holiday music, bonfire seating, entertainment for kids, giveaways, and a visit from Princess Elsa and Buddy the Elf.

Doors open at 4 p.m., and the parade starts at 5:30 p.m.

Holiday food and beverage specials will be available.

A D.J. will provide music.

Holiday characters, including Princess Elsa and Buddy the Elf

Falling snow party

VIP viewing area seating is available for $100 for groups of up to four (includes premium location, heated seating, chairs, unlimited hot chocolate and apple cider)

Oceanside Harbor Parade of Lights

Date: Dec. 9

Time: 7-9 p.m.

Details: Fishing boats, sailboats, yachts, kayaks, and dinghies will be decorated in holiday gear to circle Oceanside Harbor to enchant onlookers at the harbor, restaurants and beach.

Many boats feature people dressed up like Santa waving to the crowd. One of the best viewing spots is along the side of the harbor near the fishing dock and police station. From this vantage point, you can see the parade twice. The concrete walkway surrounding much of the harbor is also suitable for spectators. For more information, visit https://www.sandiego.org/explore/events/parades/oceanside-harbor-parade-of-lights.aspx.

Orange County

Dana Point Harbor 48th Annual Boat Parade of Lights: Candy Land

Date: Dec. 8-10

Time: 6:30 p.m.

Details: Join Dana Point Harbor for the 48th annual Boat Parade of Lights. Locals and visitors alike can look forward to exciting lighting installations, holiday-themed photo opportunities, visits with Santa and more. To experience the parade on board a 90-minute Holiday Cruises, visit https://danawharf.com/cruises. Viewing areas include the entire boardwalk of Dana Point Harbor. For more information, please visit https://danapointharbor.com/event/dana-point-harbor-48th-annual-boat-parade/.

115th Annual Newport Beach Christmas Boat Parade and Ring of Lights

Date: Dec. 13-17

Time: 6:30 p.m.

Details: The Newport Beach Christmas Boat Parade Committee, with the leadership of the Commodores Club of the Newport Beach Chamber of Commerce, again has chosen a parade route starting and ending point at Tip of Lido Isle. Participants will start from the east end of Lido Island, with the first public viewing destination at the 10.5-acre Marina Park, which offers 177 parking spaces, a nautical-themed playground, a picnic area, and a sailing center. It is also the largest public viewing area along the route for an optimal location to gather and enjoy the festivities. The beautifully decorated yachts, boats, kayaks and canoes also may be viewed from the Dine & Watch and Dine & Walk dining options within walking distance of the many public viewing spots.

Please reference the site map with the times the parade passes various destination points. Register for the parade or home in the Ring of Lights waterfront decorating competition at https://www.christmasboatparade.com/enter/. Participants receive special commemorative items and are eligible for awards. For more information, including a parade map, please visit https://www.christmasboatparade.com/.

61st Annual Huntington Harbour Boat Parade

Date: Dec. 9-10

Time: 4:30 p.m.

Details: The annual all-volunteer Huntington Harbour Boat Parade is the non-profit Huntington Harbour Philharmonic Committee’s way of saying “thank you” to Harbour residents for decorating their homes. This year’s theme is “The Power of Music…Celebrating 61 Years.” The parade will line up at 4:30 p.m. and take off at precisely 5:15 p.m. Please note public viewing areas at the beaches fill up quickly with minimal parking. One of the best ways to see it is to be in it by entering your boat! For more information, please visit https://www.hhboatparade.org/#about.

Annual Villa Park Dry Land Boat Parade

Date: Dec. 10

Time: 5 p.m.

Details: The parade is an asphalt harbor tour where 50-plus vessels travel through Villa Park. Along the way, there are neighborhood parties and kids lined up eagerly waiting for candy to be tossed overboard. The parade ultimately ends up docking at the Villa Park Towne Centre, where a large crowd awaits, including the Villa Park High School marching band. At the Towne Centre, there are tree lighting and awards ceremonies with trophies for categories such as best overall, most artistic, or most whimsical. Food booths are on hand, as well as retail vendors with items for sale. It all goes to a good cause, though, as the retail vendors donate a percentage of sales to the VPCS Foundation, a 501c3. The parade route is as follows: Start on Taft from Villa Park High, turn left on Center, right on Serrano, right on Lemon, left on Taft, right on Ludwig, left on Santiago, right on Patrician, left on Ballet, right on Marion, right on Carmel, left on Durfee, right on Lemon, left on Santiago, left on center, right on Francisco, left on Vida, right on Fernando, right on Laconia, left on Aberdeen, right on Providence, right on Lincoln, left on Center, left on Santiago, right on Santiago, right on Taft, then end at Villa Park High. For more information, please visit https://villapark.co/dry-land-boat-parade/.

Los Angeles County

61st Annual Marina del Rey Holiday Boat Parade

Date: Dec. 9

Time: 6-8 p.m.

Details: The parade route will move through the main channel of Marina del Rey harbor. Viewing locations are located at Burton Chase Park, 13650 Mindanao Way, and Fisherman’s Village, 13755 Fiji Way. The parade will feature boats adorned with lights and decorations to celebrate the winter holiday season, festive drinks and food options, and entertainment for the whole family. Before the parade, a five-minute firework show will take place starting at 5:55 p.m. on the jetty near the entrance of the main channel. Parking is available for between $5 and $15 in county lots. Pay stations take cash and Visa/Mastercard. Public parking lots are closest to Burton Chace Park. For more information, please visit https://mdrboatparade.org/parade-event/.

King Harbor Holiday Boat Parade

Date: Dec. 9

Time: 5:30 p.m.

Details: The 2023 theme is Honoring the Storm 2022/2023 First Responders – for their sacrifices. Brightly decorated boats and paddle craft parade through the marina, trying to capture one of the event trophies. The best viewing spots are at Moonstone Park and parts south on Mole B. Note that usually, the parade does not go out to the pier. For more information, please visit https://kingharbor.com/holiday-boat-parade/.

62nd Annual L.A. Harbor Holiday Afloat Parade

Date: Dec. 2

Time: 6-8 p.m.; pre-parade events begin at 4 p.m.

Details: This year’s theme is “Light Up the Holidays.” The parade of brightly lit and decorated boats will begin at the Port of Los Angeles’ East Basin and end in the Cabrillo Marinas in the Port’s outer harbor. A Port Police boat will head the lineup with Council member Tim McOsker, who represents the 15th Council District. The tall ships Irving Johnson and Exy Johnson, the LAFD fireboat, other harbor working vessels, the parade’s banner boat and approximately 50 decorated recreational boats will participate.

Officially entered, decorated boats will be judged in several categories by panels of judges at three locations – Battleship USS Iowa, which will host children from the Boys & Girls Club, who will select the winner of the Children’s Choice Award, and Cabrillo Way Marina and Cabrillo Marina in the Outer Harbor. Skippers wishing to compete may fill out the application on the website or send a completed application by mail or fax. In addition, entry forms will be available at all marinas and yacht clubs in the Port of L.A. during November. Non-judged, decorated boats are welcome to join the parade.

Winning entries will be announced and awards will be presented at the Skippers’ Dinner and Awards Presentation on Dec. 6 at the Cabrillo Beach Yacht Club, 211 W. 22nd St., San Pedro.

The parade starts near California Yacht Marina Berth 202 in Wilmington..

Parade schedule:

6:15 – 7:00 p.m.: (begin) Berth 202 California Yacht Marina-Wilmington, proceeding down Main Channel towards Vincent Thomas Bridge

6:45 – 7:30 p.m.: Cruise Ship Plaza, Battleship USS Iowa (Judges Station), L.A. Maritime Museum, Port Police Dock proceeding towards Ports O’ Call

7:00 – 8:00 p.m.: West Harbor (old Ports O’ Call Viewing Areas)

7:45 – 8:15 p.m.: Warehouse 1, SS Lane Victory

8:00 – 8:30 p.m.: Cabrillo Marinas (Judges Stations), 22nd Landing (end)

Spectators may view the procession from several points along the Main Channel, all in San Pedro, including:

Battleship USS Iowa, 250 S. Harbor Blvd.

Ports O’ Call Village, 1100 Nagoya Way.

Cruise Ship Promenade, Harbor Boulevard and Swinford Street.

Downtown Harbor, between Fire Station 112 and L.A. Maritime Museum.

22nd Street Landing, 141 W. 22nd St.

SS Lane Victory, Berth 46, at the end of Miner Street,

Cabrillo Marina, Holiday Harbor and Cabrillo Way Marina.

The annual parade is a fundraiser and toy drive. All toys and proceeds go to Harbor Area youth organizations and nonprofits. Please consider making an online or by-mail donation or dropping off toys at the Skippers’ Dinner, Cabrillo Beach Yacht Club, California Yacht Marina – Cabrillo Marina, or Pacific Yacht Landing, Berth 203, Wilmington. Toys and funds will be distributed during the second week of December.

For more information, call, text, or email:

Henry J. Rivas, 323-487-2101, harborparade@gmail.com

Cabrillo Beach Yacht Club, 310-519-1694, office@cbyc.org

Ventura County

57th Annual Parade of Lights

Date: Dec. 9

Time: 7-9 p.m.

Details: The Parade of Lights at Channel Islands Harbor will be sailed to the theme, “Santa’s Workshop.” The boats will line up at 6:30 p.m. New this year is the starting point, which takes off from the middle of the harbor at the top of the peninsula. Boats will head north on the west channel towards Pacific Corinthian Yacht Club, turn at the bridge and continue up the west channel to the Maritime Museum and out to the main channel. The boats will then turn at the harbor entrance break wall, south past Channel Islands Sportfishing and East Channel Park, and back around the peninsula to do the route for a second time. The parade can be viewed from parks and walkways along the route as well as from most harbor restaurants. For more information, visit https://www.channelislandsharbor.org/event/57th-annual-parade-of-lights/.

Ventura Harbor’s 46th Annual Parade of Lights & Fireworks

Date: Dec. 15-16

Time: 5:30 p.m.

Details: ‘Tis the season at Ventura Harbor Village where the Parade of Lights’ theme will be “Hula Holiday.” For more information, visit https://www.venturaharborvillage.com/event/ventura-harbor-parade-of-lights-2023/2023-12-15/.

Santa Barbara County

37th Annual Holiday Parade of Lights

Date: Dec. 10

Time: 5:30 p.m.

Details: Head down to the Waterfront for an afternoon and evening of fun at the Parade of Lights. A brief fireworks show will cap off the parade. Best viewing locations include Stearns Wharf, the breakwater, West Beach and East Beach. The Human-Powered category competition will be held during daylight at 4 p.m. Dozens of standup paddlers and kayakers dressed in festive attire will loop the harbor and Stearns Wharf. For more information, visit https://santabarbaraca.com/events/37th-annual-holiday-parade-of-lights/.