Southern California Skies to Light Up with Fourth of July Fireworks Extravaganzas!

Get ready for a dazzling display of patriotism this Independence Day! Communities along the Southern California coast, from San Diego to Santa Barbara, are gearing up for spectacular Fourth of July firework shows. From iconic waterfront displays to family-friendly celebrations, there’s an event for everyone to enjoy this holiday weekend. Grab your beach blankets, lawn chairs and festive spirit – here’s a glimpse of the pyrotechnics set to light up the Southern California sky!

Santa Barbara

2024 Santa Barbara Independence Day Fireworks Display

Date: July 4

Time: 9 p.m. (fireworks); Noon – 8:50 p.m. (live music)

Location: West Beach (fireworks); West Beach Bandstand (live music); Stearns Wharf (face painting)

Description: Celebrate Independence Day in Santa Barbara with a dazzling fireworks display over the waterfront! Enjoy live music at the West Beach bandstand from noon to 8:50 p.m. and free face painting for the kids at Stearns Wharf at 2 p.m. Fireworks will begin at 9 p.m. and last approximately 20 minutes. You can listen to the radio simulcast on 92.9 KjEE or watch a live stream of the show at KEYT.com.

For more information, please visit https://santabarbaraca.gov/things-do/city-events/fourth-july-celebration.

Ventura

Ventura 4th of July Fireworks Show & Family Picnic

Date: July 4

Start Time: 5 p.m.

Location: Ventura College Athletic Fields

Description: Celebrate Independence Day with fireworks, live music, food trucks, a kids’ zone and more! This family-friendly event benefits local charities. Enjoy live music, diverse food options and a dedicated Kids’ Zone with inflatables and games throughout the evening – the fun doesn’t stop after the fireworks!

Details:

Tickets can be purchased online or at the gate (cash only).

Bring blankets, soft folding chairs and small coolers.

No glass, alcohol, pets or smoking allowed.

For more information, please visit https://www.venturafireworks.com/.

Los Angeles

74th Annual John Olguin 4th of July “WEEKEND SPECTACULAR”

Date: July 6

Time: 5 – 10 p.m.

Location: Cabrillo Beach Youth Waterfront Sports Center, 3000 Shoshonean Road, San Pedro

Description: Celebrate Independence Day weekend with a fun twist! Due to new regulations, the Cabrillo Beach Boosters will present a “Spectacular Drone Light Show” instead of fireworks. Enjoy dinner, music, dancing and this unique light show over the shores of Cabrillo Beach.

Price: $75 for adults, $25 for kids

For more information, please visit https://www.eventbrite.com/e/john-olguin-4th-of-july-weekend-spectacular-tickets-923294156677?aff=erelexpmlt.

Marina del Rey

Marina del Rey 4th of July Fireworks Show

Date: July 4

Time: Fireworks begin at 9 p.m.

Location: Marina del Rey (see best viewing locations below)

Description: Celebrate Independence Day with a 20-minute fireworks display over the water. Enjoy synchronized music at Burton Chace Park. 13650 Mindanao Way, or Fisherman’s Village, 13755 Fiji Way.

Viewing areas:

Nearly anywhere in Marina del Rey

Venice Pier

Playa Vista

Dockweiler Beach

Transportation & Parking:

Beach Shuttle: 10 a.m. – 8 p.m.

WaterBus: 11 a.m. – 11 p.m.

County parking lots: $11-$20 (holiday rates apply)

For more information, please visit https://beaches.lacounty.gov/4thofjuly/.

Long Beach (Queen Mary)

Queen Mary Fourth of July Celebration

Date: July 4

Time: 3 – 10 p.m.

Location: The Queen Mary, 1126 Queens Hwy.

Description: Celebrate Independence Day aboard the Queen Mary with a day filled with delicious food, DJ music, patriotic performances and fun deck games. Participate in a watermelon eating contest, show off your best red, white and blue in a costume contest, or bust a move in a dance competition! Witness a thrilling World War II aircraft flyover and cap off the night with fireworks.

Viewing Areas:

General admission: Verandah Deck has a variety of entertainment and activities.

Verandah Deck has a variety of entertainment and activities. VIP Verandah Grill: Exclusive bar and lounge with premium fireworks viewing.

Exclusive bar and lounge with premium fireworks viewing. VIP Britannia Salon: Alternative rock band and premium fireworks viewing with strolling entertainment.

For more information, please visit https://queenmary.com/tours/july-4/.

Catalina Island (Avalon)

Catalina Island 4th of July Celebration

Date: July 3-4

Highlights:

July 3 –

USC Trojan Marching Band Performances: 3- 4 p.m. (Wrigley Stage) and 7:30 p.m. (Catalina Casino)

July 4 –

Home & Business Decorating Contest: Judging begins at 10 a.m. Winners will be announced at 1 p.m. (prizes, Catalina Island Gift Certificate)

Golf Cart Parade: 1 p.m. (Theme: “Swinging Into the 20’s & 30’s”)

1 p.m. (Theme: “Swinging Into the 20’s & 30’s”) Dinghy Parade: 3:30 p.m. (Organized by Catalina Island Yacht Club)

Live Music: 4 – 8:30 p.m. (Wrigley Stage)

4 – 5 p.m.: Rumble King

5- 6 p.m.: Dance Tech

6 – 8:30 p.m.: Rumble King

Fireworks Show over Avalon Bay: 9 p.m.

Additional Activities:

See the Trojan Marching Band at the Catalina Casino; tickets start at $30.50 ($10 of every ticket sold will be donated to cover the USC Band’s travel expenses) and guarantee standing room only. Seating is available on a first-come-first-serve basis and refreshments will be available for purchase at the bar in the Casino Ballroom. Following the concert, guests will be invited to stay and enjoy the fireworks display at 9 p.m. from the casino’s Ocean Promenade.

“Cyclone” power boat cruise for a unique view of the fireworks (separate ticket required)

Viewing the Fireworks:

Find a spot on one of Avalon’s main beaches, your boat, hotel, vacation rental or a favorite downtown location.

Note: Decorated vehicles for the Golf Cart Parade must line up on Casino Way from noon to 12:30 p.m.

For more information, please visit https://www.lovecatalina.com/4th/.

Catalina Island (Two Harbors)

Two Harbors Independence Day Celebration

Date: July 6

Location: Two Harbors, Catalina Island

Schedule:

10 a.m. – noon: Annual Children’s Festival (Buffalo Park) – Enjoy arts & crafts and activities for all ages.

Annual Children’s Festival (Buffalo Park) – Enjoy arts & crafts and activities for all ages. 2 – 3 p.m.: Annual Dinghy Parade (Isthmus Cove Pier) – Decorate your dinghy and join the festive parade.

Annual Dinghy Parade (Isthmus Cove Pier) – Decorate your dinghy and join the festive parade. Around 9 p.m.: Fireworks Spectacular (Isthmus Cove) – Grab a bite to eat and watch the sky light up.

Transportation from Avalon:

Cyclone power boat: Departs Avalon’s Green Pier at 6 p.m., returning after the fireworks.

Departs Avalon’s Green Pier at 6 p.m., returning after the fireworks. Fireworks Bus Experience: The air-conditioned bus departs Avalon at 5:30 p.m. and returns at 10 p.m.

Note: Fireworks begin around 9 p.m., but exact timing may vary.

For more information, please visit https://www.visitcatalinaisland.com/things-to-do/two-harbors/annual-events/independence-day-celebration-in-two-harbors/.

Huntington Beach

Huntington Beach Fourth of July Fireworks Over the Ocean

Date: July 4

Time: Fireworks begin at 9 p.m. (gates open at 7 p.m. for early entry, 7:30 p.m. for general admission)

Location: Huntington Beach Pier (Main and Pacific Coast Highway)

Viewing Options:

Early Entry ($42), with reserved seating.

with reserved seating. General Admission ($32)

Details:

For everyone’s safety, coolers and bags will be inspected and no alcohol is allowed. Children under 10 must be accompanied by an adult and chairs are provided for your comfort. Be sure to factor in separate parking costs when making your plans.

For more information, please visit https://www.hb4thofjuly.org/fireworks.

Newport Beach

Independence Day on the Back Bay at Newport Dunes

Date: July 4

Time: 8 a.m. – 10 p.m.

Location: Newport Dunes Waterfront Resort & Marina

Description: Celebrate Independence Day with a splash at Newport Dunes! This free, family-friendly event offers a full day of fun. Groove to live music by DJ yo-b1 and The Class band, rent kayaks, paddleboards or Duffy boats for water adventures (reservations recommended), cool off at the inflatable water park (reservations recommended) and grab delicious bites and refreshing drinks from food trucks and full bars (available until 9 p.m.). Top off the night with firework co-sponsored by the city of Newport Beach, starting at 9 p.m.

Details: This free, public event opens its doors at 8 a.m. Paid parking available on-site. Food trucks and bars will serve refreshments until 9 p.m., while water sports rentals and the inflatable water park close a bit earlier at 5 p.m. to prepare for the fireworks display.

For more information, please visit https://www.newportdunes.com/independence-day-on-the-back-bay/.

Old Glory Boat Parade – (Newport Beach Harbor)

Date: July 4

Time: 1 p.m. start (3:30 p.m. End)

Location: Newport Beach Harbor starting at Lido Island

Description: Celebrate Independence Day and the 100th Anniversary of the American Legion, Newport Harbor Post 291, by participating in the Old Glory Boat Parade.

Details: All boats are welcome to join the festive Old Glory Boat Parade. Public participation is encouraged, no matter the size of the vessel. To register and receive an electronic skipper packet with a detailed map, visit https://www.alyc.com/. While skipper briefings are offered on June 28 and July 2 at the American Legion Yacht Club or via Zoom, attendance is optional.

For more information, please visit https://alyc.com/event-5601564?CalendarViewType=1&SelectedDate=7/13/2024.

Laguna Beach

4th of July in Laguna Beach

Celebrate Independence Day in Laguna Beach

Highlights:

Fireworks:The display begins at approximately 9 p.m., originating from Monument Point at Heisler Park (closed all day for preparation). Viewing areas close at 5 p.m. (Rock Bench at Myrtle Street to Rockpile Beach stairs at Jasmine Street).

Parking & Transportation: Expect heavy traffic after the fireworks, with increased police presence to manage the flow of vehicles. City Trolleys will run a modified schedule from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. July 4 and parking meters and lots will be enforced. To avoid the hassle, consider parking in exterior lots (15, 16, 17 and 19) and taking the free trolley into town.

Tips:

Arrive early for parking and use the free trolley.

Laguna Art-A-Fair and Sawdust Art & Craft Festival have limited hours (until 6 p.m.).

For more information, please visit https://www.visitlagunabeach.com/events/holidays/4th-of-july/.

Dana Point

Doheny State Beach Fireworks Celebration

Date: July 4

Time: 9 – 9:30 p.m.

Location: Doheny State Beach

Description: Enjoy a dazzling spectacle over the ocean, launched from a barge off the Doheny State Beach coast.

For more information, please visit https://danapointharbor.com/event/4th-of-july-fireworks/.

San Clemente

City of San Clemente – 4th of July Fireworks Spectacular

Date: July 4

Time: Fireworks begin at 9 p.m. (show lasts approximately 20 minutes)

Location: San Clemente Pier, 622 Avenida Del Mar

Description: Fireworks launched from the San Clemente Municipal Pier

Beach & Pier Closures:

July 3rd, noon: End of pier closes for fireworks prep.

End of pier closes for fireworks prep. July 4th, 8 a.m. Entire pier closes.

Entire pier closes. July 4th, 8 – 10 p.m.: Ocean access closed 1,000 feet in both directions from the pier for safety.

Ocean access closed 1,000 feet in both directions from the pier for safety. July 4th (after fireworks): Municipal beach and pier closed until morning of July 5.

Parking & Transportation:

Trolley: San Clemente Trolley operates 10 a.m. – 11 p.m. Route adjustments after 6 p.m. due to street closures. Board at Stop 2 (Community Center) after fireworks. Check www.san-clemente.org/trolley for updates.

San Clemente Trolley operates 10 a.m. – 11 p.m. Route adjustments after 6 p.m. due to street closures. Board at Stop 2 (Community Center) after fireworks. Check www.san-clemente.org/trolley for updates. Traffic: Expect delays and road closures around the Pier Bowl area (approximately 7 – 10 p.m.). Increased police presence for traffic control after the fireworks display.

Expect delays and road closures around the Pier Bowl area (approximately 7 – 10 p.m.). Increased police presence for traffic control after the fireworks display. Parking: Limited parking near the beach. Consider remote parking and taking the trolley.

Smoking and alcohol are not allowed on the beach or pier. Beachgoers must cooperate with the temporary beach closure during the fireworks for everyone’s safety. Be aware of the train tracks and the larger crowds after the fireworks show.

For more information, please visit https://www.san-clemente.org/Home/Components/News/News/7410/67#:~:text=On%20Thursday%2C%20July%204%2C%202024,p.m.%20from%20the%20Municipal%20Pier.

Oceanside

Oceanside Fireworks Show – Independence Day & City Celebration

Date: July 3

Time: 5 – 10 p.m. (fireworks begin at 9 p.m.)

Location: SoCal Soccer Complex at El Corazon

Description: Celebrate the holiday and the 136th anniversary of Oceanside’s incorporation with free, family-friendly fireworks.

In addition to the fireworks, enjoy delicious bites from food trucks, get creative with crafts and lawn games or view live music and entertaining performances.

Parking:

Free parking available at the nearby Ocean Ranch Business Park (approximately 30-minute walk).

Public transportation encouraged.

Important Information:

No personal fireworks allowed.

Remember, this event takes place on July 3, not July 4.

Enjoy a festive evening in Oceanside. For more information, please visit https://visitoceanside.org/events/oceanside-fireworks-show/.

San Diego

Big Bay Boom Fireworks Spectacular – San Diego Bay

Date: July 4

Time: Fireworks begin at 9 p.m.

Location: San Diego Bay (fired from four barges)

Viewing Locations:

Shelter Island

Harbor Island

North Embarcadero

Marina District

Coronado Ferry Landing

Your boat (designated areas)

Additional Information:

Listen to the synchronized soundtrack on 100.7 BIG FM at 9 p.m.

Watch the show live on TV: Fox 5 (San Diego) – 8 – 9:30 p.m. KTLA 5 (Los Angeles) – 8 – 9:30 p.m.

Watch the show on a delay: Fresno KGPE – 9 – 10 p.m. Bakersfield KGET – 10:30 – 11:30 p.m.



Bring your lawn chairs and friends and enjoy Southern California’s biggest fireworks display over San Diego Bay.

For more information, please visit https://bigbayboom.com/

SeaWorld San Diego – 4th of July Celebration

Celebrate Independence Day at SeaWorld San Diego with a week of fun!

Dates: June 30 – July 4

Highlights:

Nightly fireworks: Enjoy a stunning display every night of the week, included with park admission.

July 4: Fireworks begin at 9 p.m.

Other Nights: Fireworks begin 10 minutes before park closing.

Additional information:

SeaWorld’s regular summer fireworks show, Enchanted Wonders Fireworks Spectacular, runs nightly through Aug. 11.

Celebrate America with exciting shows, thrilling rides and a spectacular fireworks finale at SeaWorld San Diego.

For more information, please visit https://seaworld.com/san-diego/events/fourth-of-july-celebration/.

Red, White & BOOM!

Date: July 4

Location: LEGOLAND California Resort

Description: A star-spangled celebration filled with family fun.

Activities: The Red, White & BOOM! celebration offers something for everyone. Fuel up with delicious limited-time treats, then join in on fun lawn activities and get your groove on at DJ dance parties. The highlight of the evening is a fireworks display that transforms into 3D LEGO bricks with special viewing glasses (included with admission). Stay late with extended park hours and enjoy themed entertainment with exciting shows and characters throughout the resort. All Red, White & BOOM! activities are included with the cost of regular park admission.

For more information, please visit https://www.legoland.com/california/things-to-do/seasonal-events/red-white-boom/.

Chula Vista

Chula Vista Fourth Fest – Free Fireworks & Fun

Date: July 4

Location: Chula Vista Elite Athlete Training Center

Gates Open: 7 p.m.

Fireworks Begin: 9 p.m.

Description: Celebrate Independence Day with a free, family-friendly event featuring spectacular fireworks set to a custom soundtrack on Amor 102.9.

Highlights:

Free admission, all ages

Food trucks available for purchase

Free parking, limited availability

Important Information:

No alcohol, drones, animals, tents, umbrellas or skateboards allowed (vehicles and pedestrians may be searched upon entry).

Additional viewing location: Mountain Hawk Park, 1475 Lake Crest Drive

For more information, please visit https://www.chulavistaca.gov/Home/Components/Calendar/Event/31879/2854?curm=7&cury=2024.