SpongeBob Clothing Collection to Support Ocean Conservation

DANA POINT— Together, Paramount and Nickelodeon have decided to launch SpongeBob SquarePants: Operation Sea Change, an initiative to help fund global clean-up work, promote sustainable products and educate millions of SpongeBob fans on how they can help protect the undersea home of all creatures. In addition, the eco-responsible apparel company, Waterlust, has partnered with Operation Sea Change by creating a line of SpongeBob SquarePants’s Bikini Bottom athletic apparel to assist in the global initiative to protect the home of the beloved sponge.

SpongeBob is a character created by marine biologist Stephen Hillenburg, who worked as an educator at the Ocean Institute in Dana Point. Hillenburg created the character to educate children about the ocean. The SpongeBob collection is available for purchase at the Ocean Institute, and 10 percent of the proceeds from the collection will go to the Ocean Institute.

For more information on the project or to purchase the apparel online, please visit https://waterlust.com/collections/spongebob.