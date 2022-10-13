Spooky Events for Halloween

5th Annual Halloween Spooktacular at Mariners Park

NEWPORT BEACH— On Oct. 29, Mariners Park will host a spooky fun carnival to celebrate All Hallows Eve. There will be live music, a trunk-or-treat, a haunted house, carnival games, bounce houses, costume contests, and food trucks. There will also be a costume contest with categories:

Individual 👻 Spookiest

🎃 Funniest

🦇 Most Original Group 🍂 Best Duo

🕸 Best Family/Group HOWL-O-WEEN 🦴️ Dog costume contest

Interested families can sign up at the city’s booth between 3-3:45 p.m. The contest will take place at 4:15 p.m. This free event will take place at Mariners Park & VJ Community Center located at 1300 Irvine Ave., Newport Beach, CA 92660. Parking is limited, and walking and biking are encouraged. For questions, contact the Newport Beach Recreation & Senior Services Department at 949-644-3151 or recreation@newportbeachca.gov.

Happy Harbor Halloween

LOS ANGELES— The Port of Los Angeles welcomes all monsters and ghouls to the Wilmington Waterfront or San Pedro Town Square from 11 a.m.-2 p.m. on Oct. 29. for some spooky festivities. The 17th Annual Happy Harbor will feature marionettes, face painting, games, arts and crafts, and a pet costume parade. Everyone is invited to dress in costume for the festivities. For more information, contact community@portla.org.

Happy Howl-o-ween with Corgi Beach Day

HUNTINGTON BEACH— Corgi Beach Day is back on Oct. 29 from 10 a.m.-3 p.m. at Huntington Dog Beach and is more ghoulish than ever. This is the 10th anniversary of the pup-ular event, and you don’t need a corgi to participate because all dogs and humans are welcome. It will be a real PAWTY with contests, events, interactive-style pet/owner #selfie stations, and Halloween-themed events.

Corgi Costume Contest, Limbo Contest, Best Corgi Butt and Corgi Eating Contest and more.

A pet-centric vendor village

Gourmet food truck pavilion

Photo Ops and photo stations

Corgi kissing booth

Giveaways

Celebre-corg meet and greets.

For more information, see https://www.surfcityusa.com/event/corgi-beach-day-howl-o-ween/22141/.