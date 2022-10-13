Spooky Events for Halloween
5th Annual Halloween Spooktacular at Mariners Park
NEWPORT BEACH— On Oct. 29, Mariners Park will host a spooky fun carnival to celebrate All Hallows Eve. There will be live music, a trunk-or-treat, a haunted house, carnival games, bounce houses, costume contests, and food trucks. There will also be a costume contest with categories:
|
Individual
|
👻 Spookiest
|
Group
|
🍂 Best Duo
|
HOWL-O-WEEN
|
🦴️ Dog costume contest
Interested families can sign up at the city’s booth between 3-3:45 p.m. The contest will take place at 4:15 p.m. This free event will take place at Mariners Park & VJ Community Center located at 1300 Irvine Ave., Newport Beach, CA 92660. Parking is limited, and walking and biking are encouraged. For questions, contact the Newport Beach Recreation & Senior Services Department at 949-644-3151 or recreation@newportbeachca.gov.
Happy Harbor Halloween
LOS ANGELES— The Port of Los Angeles welcomes all monsters and ghouls to the Wilmington Waterfront or San Pedro Town Square from 11 a.m.-2 p.m. on Oct. 29. for some spooky festivities. The 17th Annual Happy Harbor will feature marionettes, face painting, games, arts and crafts, and a pet costume parade. Everyone is invited to dress in costume for the festivities. For more information, contact community@portla.org.
Happy Howl-o-ween with Corgi Beach Day
HUNTINGTON BEACH— Corgi Beach Day is back on Oct. 29 from 10 a.m.-3 p.m. at Huntington Dog Beach and is more ghoulish than ever. This is the 10th anniversary of the pup-ular event, and you don’t need a corgi to participate because all dogs and humans are welcome. It will be a real PAWTY with contests, events, interactive-style pet/owner #selfie stations, and Halloween-themed events.
- Corgi Costume Contest, Limbo Contest, Best Corgi Butt and Corgi Eating Contest and more.
- A pet-centric vendor village
- Gourmet food truck pavilion
- Photo Ops and photo stations
- Corgi kissing booth
- Giveaways
- Celebre-corg meet and greets.
For more information, see https://www.surfcityusa.com/event/corgi-beach-day-howl-o-ween/22141/.