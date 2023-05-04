Sport Fishing Magazine Shares Ten Weird Ways to Catch Fish

If you always thought the ways to catch a fish were limited to rods and nets, sportfishingmag.com has something to tell you, and they’re saying you can leave the rod and reel at home.

Unsurprisingly, in a world where technology blossoms daily, drones can now be used for fishing— hunting for kelp patties just got easier.

According to Sport Fishing, land-based shark and tuna anglers have begun using drones to chauffeur their bait past the breakers where the bigger fish commonly are found— a technique that is easier as the advancement in technology lowers the price of drones.

The article by Joe Albanese reads, “These anglers rig their drones with remote triggers, allowing them to place baits exactly where they want them. This also permits them to use whatever rod and reel combo is needed to beat big game, including the largest Penn Internationals or similar.”

Next, Sport Fishing and Albanese talk about electrofishing. Electrofishing is a fishing technique using direct electricity flowing between a submerged cathode and an anode. This affects the movements of nearby fish, so they swim toward the anode, where they can be caught or stunned. According to Albanese, this method is generally used for sampling. The stunned fish are placed in holding tanks, and then biometric data like length and size is collected before release. According to ScienceDirect, electrofishing is the most popular method for sampling fish populations. Read more about electrofishing at https://www.sciencedirect.com/topics/earth-and-planetary-sciences/electrofishing.

The cutest way the article suggests to fish without a reel and rod is by using an otter to fish. Using animals to catch fish has been around for a while. Birds and mammals have both been used. Cultures, including the Chinese, Japanese, Greeks, English, and French, use cormorants— an aquatic bird— to catch fish, whereas, in Brazil, fishermen coordinate with dolphins to catch fish.

In Albanese’s article, “10 Weird Ways to Catch Fish,” he says, “Now typically only practiced in Bangladesh, anglers in Scandinavia, Germany, Poland, England, Scotland, China, and even North and South America used otters to catch fish. An illustration on a map from 1539 of what was then known as Scandinavia depicts an otter fetching a fish for its handler, who is ready to fillet and cook it.”

In a 2014 report from Phys.org, Shashudhar Biswas, a fisherman from Bangladesh, says that the otters do not actually catch the fish. Instead, similar to how the Brazilian fisherman works with the dolphins, the otters will chase the fish toward the net that is placed next to the boat.

Lastly, there’s noodling— a word I didn’t even know existed. Noodling is s technique used to catch catfish where one uses their bare hands or feet and is commonly practiced in the southern United States. The process begins with the noodler going underwater into the lake’s crevices and placing their hand inside a catfish hole. If it goes correctly, the catfish will swim forward and lock onto the fisherman’s hand as a defensive maneuver to escape the jam. The noodler can hook the hand around its gills if the fish is large.

Noodlers often have spotters who help them bring the catfish to their boat or on land. Instagram Influence @hannahbarron has reached a whopping 1.2 million followers for her impressive noodling skills.

This article only breaks down four ways to unconventionally catch fish. For the full article, visit https://www.sportfishingmag.com/howto/weird-ways-to-catch-fish/?pk_ID=63ffbaa11c4c42f70a00f9f2.