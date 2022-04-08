Sportfishing Industry Association Appoints Pacific Fisheries Policy Director

ALEXANDRIA, VA⸺ On March 23, The American Sportfishing Association announced the addition of Larry Phillips as its Pacific Fisheries Policy Director. Phillips was the Region 6 Director for the Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife, where he managed ocean fisheries policy issues, worked to improve public access to fisheries, and helped implement state laws and federal regulations relating to fisheries. He also managed fisheries found throughout the state’s lakes, reservoirs, rivers, and streams. “It’s my pleasure to welcome Larry to ASA’s Government Affairs team,” said Mike Leonard, ASA’s vice president of Government Affairs. “Larry is widely respected throughout the Pacific Northwest and has been a leader in the Washington Department of Fish & Wildlife. I have no doubt that the relationships he cultivated in both Washington and the entire West coast can help ASA tackle the region’s challenges.” Phillips has over 20 years of experience with the WDFW and started his career as a fish biologist conducting assessments of fish populations and estimating the abundance of salmon and steelheads in inland waters. In addition, he also served on the Pacific Fishery Management Council, representing Washington as a member of the Highly Migratory Species Management Team. He lives in the Pacific Northwest with his family.

