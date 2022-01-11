St. Croix Announced as Title Sponsor of 2022 Bassmaster Opens Series

PARK FALLS, WISC. —St. Croix’s announced they would be the title sponsorship of the 2022 Bassmaster Opens Series. B.A.S.S. officials announced in October the slate for the 2022 Bassmaster Opens Series, with nine tournaments in three divisions covering nine states as the pathway to some of the most coveted invitations in all of professional bass fishing. In addition to St. Croix’s title sponsorship, the St. Croix Rods Rewards Program will award an extra $1,000 to an angler who wins a St. Croix Bassmaster Opens tournament fishing St. Croix rods, or $500 to the highest-finishing top-10 angler fishing St. Croix rods. The 2022 St. Croix Bassmaster Opens Series will return to a regular schedule with the first tournament, a Southern Division event, set for Feb. 3-5 on the Kissimmee Chain of Lakes in Kissimmee, Florida. After that, the Opens will wind through Tennessee, South Carolina, Mississippi, Louisiana, Texas, Virginia, New York, and Maryland.

Share This:

































