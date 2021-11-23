Star-Studded Group

NEWPORT BEACH一 A Newport angler pulled up this star-studded grouper on Oct. 28. This rare fish is often mistaken with the snowy grouper and is found in the eastern Pacific Ocean from Southern California down to Peru. The fish is found on rocky reefs and soft bottoms and is distinguished by a dark reddish-brown coloring with white spots for juveniles and a dark brown coloring that lacks spots for adults. “💥RARE FISH💥 pulled up today on the Western Pride today. Any guesses on this species? 👇👇👇,” said an Oct. 28 Facebook post from Davey’s Locker Sportfishing and Whale Watching. “Caught at 46 fathoms, this species is seen only a handful of times during the year for our entire fleet.”

Davey’s Locker Sportfishing & Whale Watching Photo