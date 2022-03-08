Surfrider Foundation Beach Cleanup at PCH and Warner

HUNTINGTON BEACH一The Huntington and Seal Beach Chapter of the Surfrider Foundation will host a beach clean-up at Bolsa Chica State Beach off Pacific Coast Highway and Warner on March 19 from 8 a.m. to 12 p.m.

The foundation was founded in 1984 by Glenn Henning, Tom Pratte, and other surfers from Malibu who were concerned about the loss of their favorite surf break due to pollution.

The Huntington/Seal Beach Chapter was formed in 1998 and has more than 2,000 members. The Chapter includes Huntington and Seal Beach beaches as well as areas from the San Gabriel River to the Santa Ana River and inland to the Foothills, (or most of the San Gabriel River Watershed).

Before coming to the event, participants will need to fill out a digital waiver https://waiver.smartwaiver.com/e/vSsEnHik6U2VnS43uMrji9/ and put together their supplies like a reusable water bottle, sun protection, and gloves.

After parking, sign in at the Surfrider popup tent. Participants will be provided with bags, and then the clean-up starts.

Areas of interest are the shoreline, beach, and parking lot. Make sure to collect only trash; leave rocks, seaweed, shells, and wood alone.

Once the pickup is over, bring your bag back to the tent to be weighed, recorded, and sorted for recyclables.

If you are looking for community service hours, you can get a form stating you attended the clean-up at the tent after returning your trash.

For more information, see the chapter website at https://www.hsbsurfrider.org/.