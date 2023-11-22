The 2024 CCA Sportfishing Tide Calendar is Now Available

The Coastal Conservation Association California and Bill Varney announced that the 2024 CCA CAL Sportfishing Tide Calendar is now available at tackle stores, landings and all Turner’s Outdoorsman stores. This year’s calendar has world-class photography, important dates, graphic tide charts, West Coast tide adjustments, moon phase, “how-to tips” for rock fishing, knot-tying instructions, world record catches and landing facts. Calendar sales help support CCA California’s many important projects. The Coastal Conservation Association is a non-profit organization that focuses on the conservation of marine resources, habitat restoration and promoting ethical and sustainable sportfishing practices. The California chapter specifically addresses the conservation and sportfishing-related issues in California’s coastal areas. To purchase the calendar, please visit https://surffishtackle.myshopify.com/products/2024-cca-sportfishing-tide-calendar.