The 41st Annual Port of San Diego’s Day at the Docks

SAN DIEGO— On Nov. 18, the Port of San Diego announced that the 41st Annual Day at the Docks event will take place on March 19, 2023.

After a three-year pandemic-fueled hiatus, the event has returned. Day at the Docks 2023 promises the opportunity to meet San Diego’s angling public. Marking the start of San Diego’s spring saltwater fishing season, Day at the Docks will jumpstart the 2023 season.

Exhibitor packages are available in two formats— a fillable pdf file and an online registration form. Those interested in signing up with the Online Exhibitor Application can follow the link below, complete the fields and send it back to the Port of San Diego by hitting the submit button. This form will allow you to make a payment by credit card https://form.jotform.com/200715555144147. On the application, please include your company information, links to your website, Facebook page, and other social media sites you are active on.

To take full advantage of the event’s promotional value, The San Diego Sportfishing Council invites participants to consider becoming an Advertiser, Sponsor, or Sponsoring Exhibitor. The fee is $100, and your company will be included on the San Diego Sportfishing Council website and its social media.

If you have any difficulties with your application or questions regarding the event, please call Peggy Couvrette at (619) 846-4210 or the office (619) 234-8793.