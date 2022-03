NEWPORT一 Winter fishing in Newport Beach is still going strong! “Amazing weather out today, with pretty decent fishing for just 9 anglers onboard the @patriotsportfishing 🤙🎣,” said Newport Landing Sportfishing and Whale Watching in a Feb. 1 Facebook post. “We caught 23 sculpin, 5 Sandbass, 2 Calico, and 1 Half Moon for the afternoon.”

Newport Landing Sportfishing and Whale Watching Facebook Photo