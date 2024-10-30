The Boatyard Pub: Where Ventura’s Maritime Spirit Meets Flavorful Fare

Ventura’s identity has long been shaped by its proximity to the Pacific, and the Boatyard Pub fits seamlessly into this lifestyle.

In a city where the ocean breeze mingles with the scent of fresh seafood, there’s a place that perfectly encapsulates Ventura’s coastal charm and laid-back vibe. Owned and operated by Shawn Hall, The Boatyard Pub captures the essence of Ventura’s rich maritime culture. Whether you’re a local or visiting, it offers an authentic Ventura experience. Serving as a welcoming gathering place for the city’s boating and fishing communities, the pub is a favorite spot for locals, boaters, and travelers alike.

In 2016, an opportunity arose for a new restaurant venture for Shawn when the former owners of the Ventura Harbor Boatyard decided to sell The Boatyard Cafe, a restaurant they owned along with the boatyard. One of the owners was Bob Bartosh, a friend of Shawn’s and an accomplished maritime lawyer, musician, and businessman, who had been deeply involved in Ventura Harbor’s development for decades. Bob grew up on the beaches of Oxnard and was well-known for his various business interests in the harbor.

Bob and Shawn co-founded The Boatyard Pub, aiming to preserve the legacy of the iconic fisherman’s bar that had once operated as Spinnaker’s Seafood. Their vision was to preserve the old, salty charm the location was known for, while also introducing a seafood-forward menu with high-quality offerings.

After years of careful development, the Boatyard Pub became a staple of the Ventura Harbor community, known for delivering excellent seafood and maintaining the unique atmosphere that honors its maritime roots. Bob remained a business partner until 2022, and the restaurant continues to thrive as a cherished part of Ventura’s harbor culture.

“We also wanted to incorporate live music as part of our ambiance at the Boatyard, and Bob being a musician, was more than happy to help recruit and book our entertainers,” said Shawn. “At one point we had live music 7 days a week, nowadays we have music in the evenings 4-6 days a week. Our music schedule can be seen at venturarocks.com.”

But wait— stay tuned as exciting news is on the horizon for The Boatyard Pub. Plans are underway to renovate both the kitchen and patio areas, with work scheduled to begin either before the holiday season in November/December or shortly after in January/February. While the kitchen renovations will require the pub to close for approximately three weeks, the improvements are set to significantly enhance efficiency and the quality of offerings. Additionally, the new patios will provide a more spacious and comfortable environment for guests to enjoy.

Until then, The Boatyard Pub remains open and just steps from Ventura Harbor’s bustling boating scene, offering a relaxed and inviting space for boaters to unwind after a day on the water. Whether you’re a recreational sailor, avid fisherman, or charter captain, this pub serves as a culinary hub for Ventura’s maritime community.

“We hope first-time visitors appreciate the quality of our food, the warmth of our service, and the comfortable, clean environment,” said Shawn. “Whether it’s a quick breakfast before heading to the islands with Island Packers, a beer while watching a game, or a relaxing dinner with live entertainment, we hope everyone enjoys this little corner of the harbor’s rich maritime culture. We are definitely a local’s place.”

The Boatyard Pub caters to a wide variety of customers but has a strong core following from the boating, commercial fishing, and coastal community of Ventura. Known for its fresh and local seafood, diverse selection of local craft beers and creative cocktails, and live entertainment, The Boatyard Pub has become a standout destination in Ventura Harbor. Many of the staff, including Patty and Rene, have been with the pub for years, with roots going back to the Spinnaker’s Restaurant days, reinforcing the pub’s long-standing relationships with the local community— go and say hi to them the next time you’re in town!

The menu features a wide range of options, but the seafood is the star, reflecting the city’s connection to the sea. One of the standout dishes is the fish and chips, made with fresh, locally sourced fish and served with crispy fries—a nod to traditional fare enjoyed by fishermen and boaters, but with a unique Ventura influence.

For those seeking something a little heartier, the Boatyard Burger is a popular choice. Juicy, flavorful and served with all the right toppings, it’s a great option for those craving a classic American meal after a day on the water. And let’s not forget the clam chowder, a creamy and comforting bowl packed with tender clams and rich flavors and always the star of the show in coastal cities. It’s a perfect dish for any day, whether you’re warming up after a chilly day out on the boat or simply indulging in some classic coastal cuisine.

While the Boatyard Pub is relatively new, it draws on Ventura’s long-standing maritime traditions. The restaurant is designed with a nod to the fishing boats and sailors that have long frequented the harbor, and its décor reflects a classic seafaring aesthetic. Nautical memorabilia, maritime-themed artwork and rustic wooden accents make patrons feel as if they’re stepping into a cozy seaside tavern.

The history of Ventura is intertwined with the sea, and the Boatyard Pub pays homage to this by creating a space where modern diners can connect with the area’s maritime heritage. Fishermen returning from a day on the water often gather here to swap stories, while local families and tourists enjoy the friendly, unpretentious ambiance. The restaurant is a place where Ventura’s past and present come together, offering a taste of both its rich history and its modern coastal lifestyle.

Beyond serving delicious food, the Boatyard Pub plays a central role in bringing the Ventura community together. Its location in Ventura Harbor Village, a hub for tourists and locals, ensures that the pub remains a go-to destination for those exploring the area’s shops, attractions and outdoor activities. The outdoor seating overlooking the marina allows diners to soak in the salty breeze and watch boats come and go, enhancing the connection between the restaurant and the harbor. The pub is more than just a dining establishment – it’s a part of Ventura’s cultural fabric.

Additionally, pub supports local events and initiatives, often collaborating with the community to highlight the best of Ventura’s maritime life. From harbor festivals to charity events, the pub’s role extends beyond its food – it’s a gathering place where stories of the sea are shared, friendships are forged, and Ventura’s maritime heritage is celebrated.

For those visiting Ventura Harbor, the Boatyard Pub should make its way onto your itinerary. Whether you’re looking for a quick bite after a day of fishing, a place to gather with friends or simply a spot to enjoy the ocean views and fresh seafood, the pub offers something for everyone. It’s not just a restaurant, but a reflection of the maritime heart of Ventura, where the sea and the community come together in perfect harmony.

“The Boatyard Pub is a place where both locals and tourist enjoy food, drink, music, and conversation,” said Shawn. “We hope it will serve as a community hub for Fisherman, Boaters, Locals, and Travelers to engage with each other, and celebrate our beautiful harborside community!”