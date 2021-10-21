The Catalina Chimes Tower Foundation Presents Bats in The Belfry

The Catalina Chimes Tower Foundation will be hosting Bats in the Belfry, a spooktacular event, on Oct 29.

This Halloween-themed event will feature a performance by master magician Jonathan Levit and a special screening of 1991 The Addams Family’s with “Thing,” actor Christopher Hart. The event will benefit the Catalina Chimes Tower Foundation and will be hosted at the historic Avalon Theatre, located in the Casino on Catalina Island.

Witching hour will begin at 6:30 p.m., kicking off with a cocktail party featuring complimentary hors d’oeuvres and drinks for purchase, including “witch’s brew,” a spooky featured cocktail. Then at 7:15 p.m., the welcoming announcements will begin.

The main event for the evening will begin at 7:30 p.m., starting with a performance from the master magician, Jonathan Levit from Now You See Me, and a special appearance and Q&A with “Thing,” actor Christopher Hart. The evening will conclude with viewing the classic 1991 Addams Family movie in the historic Casino Theatre. Throughout the event, attendees will have the opportunity to electronically bid on thrilling auction items, including travel packages, unique Catalina experiences, and more.

“We’re calling all goblins, ghosts, and creatures of the night! So come as you are or wear a costume of delight,” says the invitation.

Tickets can be purchased online at https://one.bidpal.net/batsinthebelfry/welcome. Guests can also take advantage of joining the Chimes Club, where members can receive complimentary admission to this and future events. For more information on becoming a member, visit catalinachimes.org.

You can extend your Bats in the Belfry experience with exclusive hotel packages at Hotel Atwater and Pavilion Hotel. Learn more at visitcatalinaisland.com.

September 2021 Harbor stats are as follows:

People aboard boats 8148 Average Temp – High 71 Vessels Moored 2037 Average Temp – Low 61 Vessels Anchored 114 Average Sea Temp 70 Moorings Sold / Transferred 2 Rain .02 Citations Issued / Discharges 0/0 Rain Days 1 Total Cruise Ship Passengers / Visits 1257 / 1 Weather Warnings 1