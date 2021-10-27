The Catch has Some Flair

MEXICO一 Dana Wharf Sportfishing’s own Dana Kalez pulled up this cool-looking fish on a charter south of the border. “A nice East Cape roosterfish caught this week south of the border for our own Donna Kalez!” said a Sept. 29 Facebook post from Dana Wharf Sportfishing. “Nice job!!” The roosterfish is an inshore species that spends its time in the surf, over sandy bottoms, and in moderate depths. The fish is known for its distinctive dorsal fins that are normally retracted into a deep groove along the fish’s back and rise when they are excited.
Dana Wharf Sportfishing Facebook Photo
Jordan B DarlingOctober 27, 2021