The Dana Wharf Halibut Derby Has Returned

The 2024 Dana Wharf Sportfishing Halibut Derby has officially begun, with a portion of the entry fees benefitting CCA California.

DANA POINT— Dana Wharf Sportfishing and Whale Watching, located in Dana Point Harbor, has announced the return of the popular Halibut Derby for 2024. A portion of each entry fee will benefit the ongoing work of the Coastal Conservation Association of California (CCA CAL), the only state-wide organization fighting for your right to fish.

The 2024 Halibut Derby, which kicked off on Jan. 1 and continues through March 31, is open to anglers of all ages. The tournament will include more than $1,000 in monthly prizes provided by a host of sponsors, including Costa Sunglasses, Daiwa Fishing Tackle, Fishworks Clothing, Hogan Bait and Tackle and Turner’s Outdoorsman stores, as well as CCA CAL. The goal is to be the angler who catches the largest California halibut during the derby to win a grand prize of $500. Other prizes include a Daiwa rod-and-reel combo, Turner’s gift card, Costa glasses, CCA CAL membership and a Hogan’s Bait and Tackle gift bag.

“We are delighted to bring back the Halibut Derby for 2024,” said Donna Kalez, COO of Dana Wharf Sportfishing. “It has been super popular in seasons past; this year, conditions for halibut fishing are shaping up nicely.

“We are also proud to donate 50% of every entry fee to CCA CAL to support the fight for anglers’ rights and to help conserve our marine resources. Every angler in California should belong to CCA CAL.”

There are two ways to enter. First, participants can join one of the Dana Wharf Sportfishing halibut-drift day trips on Fridays departing at 6 a.m. or they can join any local open party half- or three-quarter day trip. It’s $5 to enter for each trip.

To learn more about the derby and its rules and regulations, visit danawharf.com or call 949-496-5794, ext. 7.

Anglers can fish for California halibut year-round, as the species is present along the California coast yearly. The species can grow to a considerable size, with fish often reaching lengths of 20 to 30 inches and weighing 5 to 30 pounds. However, some California halibut can exceed these average sizes, and trophy fish may weigh over 40 pounds. The winner for largest halibut ever caught in the derby belongs to Peggy Stein who caught a 43.10 Halibut in 2012. It is useful to remember that certain seasons and locations may be more productive for targeting California halibut and regulations regarding size limits, bag limits and gear restrictions should be observed.

The Conservation Association of California is a chapter of the Coastal Conservation Association (CCA), a national non-profit organization dedicated to the conservation of marine resources and the protection of recreational angling. The CCA was originally established in Texas in 1977 and has since grown to include chapters in various states, including California.

The primary mission of CCA CAL is to advocate for the conservation and sustainable management of marine resources, with a focus on recreational fishing interests. The organization works to ensure the health and abundance of coastal fisheries and habitats, advocating for sound science-based management, habitat restoration and responsible fishing practices.

For more information, please visit https://danawharf.com/fishing-trips/halibut-derby/.