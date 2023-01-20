The Festival of Whales 2023 Dates Have Been Announced

DANA POINT— The return of the annual 2023 Festival of Whales will parade Dana Point from March 4-5 for the 52nd annual event. On March 3, the Ocean Institute will host the Welcoming of the Whales Kickoff Ceremony and Reception for free from 4:45- 9 p.m. Festival highlights include an opening day parade, street fair, arts-and-craft shows and sales, classic car exhibits, paddling and sailing opportunities, boating extravaganza, sand sculpting, concerts on land and water, environmental activities, educational opportunities, interpretive crafts, kids activities, fun food, and of course, whale watching excursions on a variety of vessels or whale watching from Dana Point Headlands Conservation Park. For an entire schedule of events for the weekend, please visit https://festivalofwhales.com/dana-point-festival-of-whales-event-listing/.

Share This:

































