The Log Answers Questions

RE: California Boater Card: Don’t get behind the wheel (of a boat) without it (April 2017)

Question: I’m visiting my uncle from California, and I currently live in South Carolina. I’ve taken the course and received my boating license in South Carolina. Would my card be valid in California?

Answer: In 2014, Governor Brown signed into law Senate Bill 941, which requires boaters who operate motorized vessels in California to have a valid operator card issued by the Division of Boating and Waterways.

The California Boater Card shows that the holder successfully took an approved boating safety course and passed the corresponding exam. The requirement for the card began to roll out in 2018 with anyone 16 to 20 years old, and it is expected that every age demographic will need a card by 2025.

This is a rule for California residents who own and operate boats in state waters, including Lake Havasu, Lake Tahoe, and the Colorado River, even though they are considered state-shared waterways. For out-of-state visitors, they can operate a boat in California waters if they are operating the vessel for less than 60 days and have met their state’s requirements.

“Under Harbors & Navigation code 678.11(c)(1)(A), a person who is a resident of a state other than California who is temporarily operating a vessel in California for less than 60 days and meets the boating requirements, if any, of his/her state, does not need a California Boater Card,” said Adeline Yee, informational officer for California State Parks in a Jan. 5 email.

RE: Dates Announced for 2022 Sailing Convention for Women (May 28-June 10, 2021)

Question: How do I sign up??

Answer: Interested parties can sign up on the Sailing Convention for Women website at https://www.sailingconventionforwomen.com/registration/. The convention will be held at the Bahia Corinthian Yacht Club on Feb. 5. You will need to fill out a registration form and a merchandise order form online, or you can contact Gail E. Hine at (951) 677-8121 for a pdf version of the forms. Mail the form in with a check or credit card information to Sailing Convention for Women, Gail Hine 24926 Hayes Avenue, Murrieta CA 92562. You will receive a confirmation email, and refunds can be given to those who cancel before Jan. 30. There is a $250 registration fee through Jan. 29, and walk-ins and late registration will have a $275 fee through Feb. 5. When registering for the event, you will need to choose either two land-based workshops or one water-based workshop for both morning and afternoon sessions. You will be asked for a first and second choice because of scheduling and availability. Spots are limited.