The Log Answers Questions

RE: Reader Questions & Answers (Feb. 21, 2021)

Question: Hi about a year ago you posted this [article] regarding the access from Huntington Harbor to the Pacific. Do you know if any updates have been made regarding jet skis? We are really interested in purchasing jet skis to go from Huntington Harbor to Long Beach. Thank you.

Victoria

Answer: Gregg Smith, public affairs officer for Naval Weapons Station Seal Beach, said there has been no movement or updates about the use of jet skis in the harbor, but once the channel has been completed, there could be a petition. “Once the channel is complete, we will work with the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers and the Coast Guard to determine if the new channel is safe for personal watercraft such as jet skis and kayaks,” said Smith. “If that is the case, we will then petition to have the federal law changed to allow those vessels in Anaheim Bay.” The civilian boating channel opened in January 2021 but is still under construction. Permanent navigational aids were added in February and rock armoring the channel sides is still ongoing.