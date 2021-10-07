The Log Answers Questions

RE: Fast Facts: Humphrey Bogart the Sailor (January 2017)

Question: The Santana in Key Largo was not a 55 ft. sailing yacht. What kind of boat was it?

George Sheffield

Answer: Humphrey Bogart did own a 55-foot sailing yacht named the Santana. The boat inspired the name of his film company Santana Productions which was founded in 1948 and then became the name of a cabin cruiser featured in the 1948 film Key Largo, according to lingerandlook.com. Cabin cruisers generally have one or two motors and are built for long-distance cruises, waterway tours, and traveling along coastal waters. They are generally equipped with full accommodations in the hull and tend to be between 17 and 55 feet in length, according to boattrader.com.