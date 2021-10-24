SPAIN一 Jarmé Condell & Jamaica Hardley from Oceanside brought their copy of the Log on their trip to Spain in the first two weeks of July, and they managed not to contract COVID-19. On July 8, they took a 62-mile train trip from Barcelona to Girona (Catalonia), Spain, where they took a guided tour of six film locations from Season 6, Game of Thrones. In the show, the beautiful medieval city was transformed into the streets of Kings Landing & Braavos. Girona has undergone 25 sieges and has been captured seven times in the past. Thanks for taking the Log along!
Jordan B DarlingOctober 24, 2021