The Log is Welcomed Onboard by Maritime Publishing

SAN DIEGO— The Log has some very exciting news to share. On June 12, Maritime Publishing of San Diego announced the acquisition of the Log Newspaper from Newport Beach-based Duncan McIntosh Co. Inc.

The Log has been a boating and fishing essential since 1971 and is very excited to join the Maritime Publishing team.

Maritime Publishing is a publisher of trade publications for the marine industry founded in 2020 by CEO Dave Abrams and is a division of the Maritime Institute—the largest privately held maritime training provider in the United States.

Abrams has had a love for boating since dating back to childhood memories of nautical-themed bedrooms. In college, he joined the Navy ROTC and was commissioned as an officer in the Navy upon graduation. Abrams served on active duty for six years on multiple ships. After leaving the Navy, Abrams took his love for the sea and applied it to the business world. As of 2018, Abrams had acquired two San Diego companies— Training Resources Limited and Maritime Institute and eventually merged them and eventually reverted the name to Maritime Institute after acquiring two more school in Virginia and Hawaii.

“During COVID, I had the opportunity to acquire two different publishing companies that were struggling, both of which had publications in the maritime space,” said Abrams in an email from June 14. “I figured that training and publishing fit well together – both involved sharing of knowledge… And it’s great to have new content all the time to be able to share in the classroom. My companies are all about the mariner – keeping them trained, informed, and employed. The publications serve those last two missions really well.”

Under the Maritime Publishing umbrella are four other nautical industry-motivated news publications, including Professional Mariner, Ocean Navigator, Pacific Maritime, and Fishermen’s News. Since 1993, Professional Mariner magazine has been found in the hands of owners and operators of commercial maritime vessels, providing content for professionals who work in the maritime industry both onboard and off.

Ocean Navigator can be found onboard with the power and sailing voyagers who are always looking to learn more about their vessels, gear, and techniques while on their adventures.

Since 1983, Pacific Maritime Magazine has provided editorials for and about West Coast commercial vessels and terminal operators. This content is for readers who stay updated with ocean carriers, shippers, terminal operators, port authorities, and much more.

Lastly, the 78-year-old Fishermen’s News is the oldest commercial fishing publication on the Pacific Coast. This publication covers the commercial fishing industry from Alaska to California and Hawaii, always sharing the most up-to-date news from legislative actions to the finer details that commercial fishermen need to know.

“The Log is an iconic publication,” said Abrams. “I’ve been reading almost every issue since 1990, and I look forward to [acquiring] it. As a boater, it keeps me apprised of everything going on in the So Cal maritime community and provides a great resource for finding service providers, slips, equipment, etc. The Slips Guide and Harbor Guide are always on the boat! I’m really proud to be at the helm of this fine newspaper! Cast off all lines; we’re getting underway!”

Maritime Publishing’s acquisition of the Log is a match made in heaven, and all team members are excited to uphold the commitment to adequately providing accurate information to our readers. Thank you to all the new and old readers. May you have fair winds and following seas.