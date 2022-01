“I can HEAR the yacht rock playing in this photo. I’m thinking Reminiscing by Little River Band.”

Mike on Twitter in response to the Log’s Dec. 22 share of its article “Dog Aboard: Nothing More Fashionable Than Being on a Boat.”

Find us here:

Facebook: www.facebook.com/thelognewspaper

Twitter: @thelognewspaper

Instagram: @thelognewspaper