The Log Questions and Answers

RE: Dates Announced for 2022 Sailing Convention for Women (May 28-June 10, 2021)

Question: I heard the date has changed to April 2, 2022. Can you please confirm? Thank you!

Answer: Due to COVID-19 restrictions, the Sailing Convention for Women has been moved to April 2-3. There is a $250 registration fee from Feb. 12-March 26; late registration and walk-ins will have a $275 fee from March 27-April 2. The convention’s website was updated on Feb. 1 with the new details. Instructional staff and participant details will be updated on March 1 at the latest.

The convention is a two-day series with on-the-water instruction and shore-based workshops for sailors of all skill levels. The event will be hosted at the Bahia Corinthian Yacht Club in Corona del Mar, which has hosted the event for the past 28 years. The convention will run from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m., with networking events held after classes. Zuzana Prochazka, freelance travel and boating author and photographer, will step in as the guest speaker this year.

For more information and any questions, reach out to Gail Hine at gail@sailingconventionforwomen.com.