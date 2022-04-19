The Narwhal Visits Dana Point

The USCGC Narwhal, the only active Coast Guard unit that patrols the coasts of Orange County, made an appearance in Dana Point Harbor to deliver free boating safety lessons and tours of the vessel.

DANA POINT— On April 2, the Narwhal, a U.S. Coast Guard cutter that patrols the Orange County coastline and works with first responders, dropped anchor in Dana Point Harbor. From 10:30 a.m.- to 3:30 p.m., the U.S. Coast Guard Auxiliary (CGAUX) provided the public with free educational tours of the vessel before returning to its slip in Newport Beach.

A cutter is a term used by the USCG for its commissioned vessels. A cutter must be 65 feet in length or greater, have a permanently assigned crew, and has accommodations for the crew to liveaboard. Cutters will always carry the ship pretext USCGC.

With Summer coming and new data showing that boating accidents have risen by 50 percent in the past two years, Nelson said the educational tours provide tips and facts about boating safety to confront the rise in accidents.

“We help anyone who needs help with navigation hazards or boaters who don’t know all of what they are doing,” said Nelson.

The ship is the only active Coast Guard unit in Orange County and usually is kept at the Coast Guard’s facility on Bayside Drive in Newport Harbor. It is one of seven cutters operating in the Coast Guard’s Southern California fleet, and the public had the opportunity to get aboard, meet the crew, and learn about the life and service of the Coast Guard.

“On Saturday, April 2, the U.S. Coast Guard Auxiliary Dana Point held a Public Affairs Boating Safety Day at the Dana Point Ocean Institute,” said Garry Nelson, flotilla commander for the volunteer Dana Point U.S. Coast Guard Auxiliary. “The highlight was the U.S. Coast Guard cutter Narwhal, an 87′ ship, docking at the Ocean Institute for public tours throughout the day. A total of 422 members of the public attended and had the opportunity to tour the ship, meet its officers and crew, and learn about the important missions the Coast Guard performs.”

A BBQ was held for the Narwhal C.G. crew and Ocean Institute staff following the event.

“Dana Point CG Auxiliarists provided details of our [CGAUX] mission supporting the Coast Guard, including patrols, boating safety material, information on safety equipment regulations for vessels, public education classes in Dana Point, and courtesy Vessel Safety Checks,” said Nelson. “This was an excellent opportunity for the boating public to meet and discuss boating safety and operations with experienced Auxiliary boaters.”

The Narwhal’s mission is to secure the country’s maritime borders, but its crew also participates in search and rescue, enforcing immigration laws, overseeing local fisheries, and responding to oil spills. It has frequently served along the maritime border south of San Diego in recent months.

“It’s not often a warship comes into Dana Point Harbor,” said Nelson. “They won’t have guns displayed, but it is a warship.”

The Dana Point CGAUX group is the largest of seven flotillas in Orange County; there are three auxiliary groups in Newport Beach, one in Huntington Beach, one in Seal Beach, and one in north Orange County; altogether, there are 226 members countywide.

Members of the Dana Point flotilla coordinated the event at the Ocean Institute as one of many functions for volunteers to participate in; other functions include daytime and nighttime patrols.

Patrols are done four days a month and include activities such as keeping an eye on boaters, assisting those in need, and looking for hazards along the shoreline from San Mateo Point to the northern point of Newport Beach.

Flotilla members include:

Experienced boaters.

Former Coast Guard veterans.

Rookies who want to learn more about the Coast Guard and boating.