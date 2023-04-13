The Newport Beach International Boat Show Will Take Place April 27-30

NEWPORT BEACH — Revel Republic has proudly announced that the Newport Beach International Boat Show (NBIBS) will be sailing into town from April 27-30. This grand event will showcase the best in boating, yachting, and marine technology, offering attendees a unique experience that captures Newport Beach’s next-level lifestyle. Guests are invited to the event to enjoy live entertainment, immersive activations, and beautiful yachts from the industry’s best builders and brokers.

Revel Republic is working in partnership with TRAFFIK, a global ad agency, to reconstruct the boat show from a standard exhibition to an immersive extravaganza that highlights Newport Beach’s culture. TRAFFIK will assist the team with its data-driven strategies, innovative marketing solutions, and extensive network to improve the overall reach and further publicize the event to the proper demographics.

The event will have areas for guests to explore both on and off the water, and when the day is done, you can browse, shop, and dine at all the trendy boutiques, sponsored lounges, and high-class restaurants that Newport Beach has to offer.

The event will display more than 40 builders and brokerages, more than 200 vessels, and 75 on-water exhibitors.

General admission for one-day tickets is $30 or $75 for the three-day weekend. Tickets can be purchased at https://www.nbibs.com/tickets. For more information, please visit https://www.nbibs.com/.